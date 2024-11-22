Christmas Walk, Breakfast with the Grinch bring holiday fun to Dixon

Discover Dixon provided entertainment and horse-drawn carriage rides during the Dixon Christmas Walk on Dec. 2, 2022. The 2024 event is Friday, Dec. 6. (Jennifer Lubbs – Shaw Local News Network)

For nearly 40 years, Dixon residents have been celebrating hometown holiday cheer at the annual Christmas Walk, with this year’s event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

Kick off your holiday season with the tree lighting at KSB Hospital, followed by free photos with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides at Town Square Circle Drive, carolers, performances by the Dixon Municipal Band outside Salamandra Restaurant, 105 W. First St. and more.

Santa helps Jesstina Johnson push the button to light the KSB tree as her parents Gayana and Ryan Johnson, sister Akara Johnson and the CEO of KSB, Dave Schreiner, cheer her on during a previous Dixon Christmas Walk. (Jennifer Lubbs - Shaw Local News Network)

Santa will be visiting with children at Living Well Church, located at 116 E. First St. Other events include street performers, lighted truck displays, a vendor fair at Rockin Nutrition, 302 W. First St., roasted chestnuts in front of Alley Loop, 80 S. Hennepin Ave., a John Deere blacksmith, rock hunt and more.

More information about vendors and other specials will be available soon on Discover Dixon’s website.

The next morning, bring the whole family to Breakfast with the Grinch, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Post House Ballroom, 100 W. Second St. The event includes a meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, games and activities, a dance party, Grinch costume party and a continental breakfast. TIckets are $15 and space is limited. To purchase tickets, go to the Discover Dixon website.

The Grinch snags Santa's sack full of gifts during a skit before the start of the holiday parade that opens the Dixon Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Reluctantly, the Grinch surrendered the bag when the crowd chanted :"Give it back!" (Troy Taylor)

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Old Settlers Cabin from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 13 at 115 Lincoln Statue Drive. While there, enjoy the holiday lights at Presidents Park.

For more information on all of these holiday events, visit https://www.discoverdixon.com/.