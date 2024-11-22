3 soloists set for Handel’s ‘Messiah’ to be performed Dec. 1 in Ottawa

Handel’s Christmas “Messiah” concert will be performed 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church, 103 W. McKinley Road, Ottawa. A small orchestra, organized by Katie Roy, will accompany a chorus of area singers and three soloists. The concert is free. (Photo provided by Lloyd Chapman)

Handel’s Christmas “Messiah” concert will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church, 103 W. McKinley Road, Ottawa.

A small orchestra organized by Katie Roy will accompany a chorus of area singers and three soloists. The concert is free.

Joylyn Ortiz, soprano and alto

Ortiz is a Northern Illinois University graduate from a musical family. As a child, she learned to sing from her mother and play her father’s bass viol. She studied choir under Roger Amm at Ottawa High School and developed a lifelong love of musical excellence. She studies voice with Sharlene Bentley out of Music Suite 408 in Peru.

Ortiz became a worship music leader as a teenager, playing bass guitar at Crossbridge Church (then Ottawa First Church of the Nazarene). She later transitioned to a co-leader role with her husband, Brandon Ortiz, leading the worship team at Christ Community Church in Ottawa for many years. She serves Christ Community as a vocalist and bassist.

Lloyd Chapman, tenor

Chapman is a graduate of Ottawa High School, where he found his love for choral music. Following his interest, he attended Concordia College of Moorhead, Minnesota, where he studied choral conducting under Paul J. Christiansen and voice. After graduation, he taught elementary music. Following his teaching career, he returned to Ottawa to work in real estate and direct church choirs for the past 40 years. He is on staff at the First Presbyterian Church as the Westminster choir director.

Randy Mortenson, bass

Mortenson has served as pastor at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church on Ottawa’s west side since February 2020. He is married to Betsy, and they have three children, Kyra, Colby and Trevor. Before living in Ottawa, the Mortensons lived in Mayville, North Dakota, for 13 years, which followed an eight-year stint in the Navy for Mortenson as a chaplain. He has enjoyed singing in choirs and ensembles since fifth grade.

Practice rehearsals have been accompanied by Betsy Mortenson.