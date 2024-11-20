Geneva’s Preservation to host Cajun dinner, live music events

Preservation in downtown Geneva, which recently underwent a significant expansion and renovation, is hosting several special events this weekend and in coming weeks.

Preservation is known for being home to an eclectic array of gathering places for dining, drinks and music both indoors and under the stars. The restaurant recently opened the Front Lounge, an intimate space designed for small group gatherings.

Front Lounge created at Preservation in Geneva. (Photo provided by Preservation)

The restaurant will host a Cajun Wine Dinner Tuesday, Nov. 26 in the Front Lounge. The menu includes four courses inspired by Cajun cuisine, including hush puppies, grilled green tomato salad, shrimp and andouille gumbo and bourbon peach cobbler.

“My favorite part of my job is pairing wine with food and talking to people about wine. Ask any questions you have about pairing wines for holiday meals,” said Lawrence Colburn, Preservation owner and sommelier.

Only 20 seats are available, and tickets can be purchased at exploretock.com/preservation/event/517273/cajun-wine-dinner-november.

Live music continues on Preservation’s heated patio six days a week. On Friday, Nov. 22, Magoo & Brian Aiken will perform at 6:30 p.m., while Infunktious will hit the stage at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Upcoming performances include Anthony Padilla duo Friday, Nov. 29 and Christmas Keyboards with Sam Wyatt Nov. 30.

Visit Preservation’s website events page at preservationgeneva.com/liveevents for more information about live music performances.

Stop by the Front Lounge every Thursday for record spinning by Batavia’s Kiss the Sky Records. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax with friends over good music and drinks.

Additional upcoming special events include Front Lounge Bites and Flights: Choose Your Holiday Wine on Dec. 9.

For more information about Preservation, visit preservationgeneva.com/.