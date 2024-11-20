5 Things to Do: Taylor Swift Singo, Holiday House Tours and more in Kendall County

The Edith Farnsworth House will host Holiday House Tours at noon and 2 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 29, 2024, on weekends. It is located at 14520 River Road, in Plano. (Shaw Media)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Taylor Swift Singo Night: At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, there will be Taylor Swift Music Bingo at Pinz Entertainment Center, located at 1211 N. Bridge St., in Yorkville. Attendees will have the opportunity to sing Taylor Swift songs and play bingo. Reservations are suggested, and a seat is $5. Attendees can use code pinzswiftydiscount for $2 off. Prizes will be provided. There will be $13 16-inch pizzas, $17 domestic buckets and speciality-themed cocktails and mocktails. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/calendar/.

2. Monarch Academy of Dance Nutcracker Story Time: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, there will be a reading of “The Nutcracker” at Oswego’s Barnes and Noble, located at 2590 U.S. Highway 34. The reading will be completed by Monarch Academy of Dance’s Clara, in character and costume. This event is in preparation for the academy’s performance of “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Batavia Fine Arts Center. For more information, visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062178749-0/.

3. Thanksgiving To-Go Package: On Wednesday, Nov. 27, individuals will be able to pick up preordered Thanksgiving to-go packages from Craft’d Yorkville, located at 2075 Marketview Drive. It must be ordered prior to Wednesday. It costs $169 and feeds four to eight people. The meal includes oven-roasted ham, roasted turkey breast with herb butter, brown sugar-glazed ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans and dinner rolls. For $45, add Cristi’s Homemade Carrot Cake. For more information, visit thecraftdlife.com/specials/.

4. Holiday House Tours: At noon and 2 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 29, there will be Holiday House Tours on weekends at the Edith Farnsworth House, located at 14520 River Road, in Plano. Ground passes will be available to view the house through the winter season. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org/upcoming-events/.

5. Watercolor Holiday Card: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, ages 21 and up can create watercolor holiday cards at the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St., in Oswego. Attendees will be able to create the card, scan it and send it to a print service to share with others. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/wine-watercolor-holiday-card/.

