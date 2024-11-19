‘12 Cocktails of Christmas’ celebrates holiday drinks, music

The Warehouse on Park in Genoa will host "12 Cocktails of Christmas" events on Saturdays Nov. 20, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, each weekend featuring four different holiday cocktails, as well as live music. (Photo submitted by Warehouse on Park)

Celebrate the holidays with the 3rd annual “12 Cocktails of Christmas” event, happening on three Saturdays during the holiday season at Warehouse on Park in Genoa in northern DeKalb County.

Three Saturdays Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 will feature four different holiday cocktails, as well as live music and other special events.

The first event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with a lesson on how to create the four featured cocktails. The bar will open after, and musician Kristin Toon will perform from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Decorated holiday cookies and fresh handmade evergreen Christmas wreaths and swags will be available for purchase.

The second Saturday, Dec. 7, will not only feature four new cocktails, but an indoor vendor craft show as part of the Genoa-Kingston Christmas Walk. The cocktails begin at 1 p.m., but the craft show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rockford’s Paul Bronson will perform from 12:30 to 3 p.m. El Chido street tacos will be available for purchase.

The last 12 Cocktails of Christmas event will again feature four cocktails at 1 p.m., and the bar will be open with the featured cocktails available for purchase. Musician Lee Gardner will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be catered food, and fresh handmade evergreen wreaths and swags will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/home.