R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Aretha Franklin tribute coming to Joliet

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will pay homage to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 21 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

According to a news release, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. takes audiences on a powerful journey through love, tragedy, courage and triumph, showcasing the unforgettable life of Franklin through a stunning soundtrack of her iconic hits.

The show promises to be a unique experience, featuring beloved songs like “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect” and many more. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is directed by Dean Elliott, known for his work on The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

Ticket prices start at $49 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. More information is available at www.rialtosquare.com.