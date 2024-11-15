Fall book sales, holiday shopping markets and more in DeKalb County

1. Cozy up for the winter with a new (used) book at the DeKalb library’s fall used book sale: The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will host a fall book sale to support the library’s materials, programs and books. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 and from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 17 in the library’s lower level, 309 Oak St. Books on sale include paperback and hardcover science, gardening, film, fiction, science fiction, history, art, cookbooks, biographies, mysteries and children and teen books. Audiobooks, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles and CDs also will be for sale. Gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles will be accepted for sale at the circulation desk. Videotapes, magazines, textbooks and LPs are not allowed. A $5-a-bag blowout sale will be held Nov. 17. For information, email friends@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.

2. Get some holiday shopping done at Sip and Orchard Shop: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Attendees can enjoy a seasonal drink, browse holiday-themed vendors and peruse crafts, baked goods and more. No admission required. For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

3. Check out local Christmas shopping options at the Artisan Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at OpenDoor Coffee, 502 W. Main St. in downtown Genoa. Organizers touted the European-style, open air market which will set up along Washington Street outside the coffee shop. Attendees will get to met crafters such as woodworkers, candlemakers and jewelers, all offering unique gift items. OpenDoor will offer fire pits and hot drinks to cater to shoppers, and a surprise awaits: Santa will be on hand for photos and to share your Christmas wishes. For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

