Music Suite 408 in Peru to host acoustic jam

The Music Suite 408 Third Sunday Afternoon Acoustic Jam Series is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Music Suite 408 in Peru.

Local bluegrass/folk musicians Mike and Lisa Templeton will facilitate the series of acoustic jam outings with light refreshments provided by Allicks Guitar Shop of Ottawa. Everyone is welcome to play or listen. A free-will offering will be accepted at the door. Music Suite 408 and the 408 Fine Arts Factory are in the west wing of the Westclox building at U.S. 6 and Walnut Street with on-site parking.

Music Suite 408 is a community-based enrichment hub providing music and art instruction for all ages, creative and resume writing and tutoring for kindergarten through college. The facility boasts a 3,000 square foot dedicated space for music instruction with teaching studios, the Paintbox Art Gallery, Music Suite Annex for guitar, drums, performance classes and music technology, along with the versatile 2,200 square foot Westclox Fine Arts Factory for events and rental. With 34 full- and part-time educators and more than 650 students, Music Suite’s goal is to offer a diverse range of workshops, events and performances at a moderate cost. Go to www.408fineartsfactory.com for information.