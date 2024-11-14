5 Things to Do: Shop holiday markets in Crystal Lake, McHenry and Cary

Lori Fisher, left, and Shelby Fairweather, right, have stores next door to each other at the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes. (Janelle Walker)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1Frostmoon Faire: Join Creative Arts Inc. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake for the Frostmoon Faire. The free-entry event, at 401 Country Club Road, will have face painting, balloon art, a bean bag toss, a scavenger hunt, art activities for all ages and costumed characters. Wander around the Dole’s Sage Gallery to view art created by students and instructors, and shop from vendors selling art, cookies and more. Donations to Creative Arts Inc. are welcomed. Check out more information at creativeartsinc.org.

2Community Expo: Explore dozens of local businesses at the Crystal Lake Community Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn, at 800 Route 31. The free-admission event will feature entertainment, giveaways and raffle prizes. Kid-friendly activities include a magic show and a balloon artist. Bring a canned food donation for the Crystal Lake Food Pantry and receive an extra entry into the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce’s night out giveaway. Find more details at clchamber.com/crystal-lake-community-expo.

3Holiday market: The McHenry Riverwalk District kicks off its holiday market season from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Miller Point Park, 1202 Riverside Drive. Shop the tiny shops and market vendors for holiday gifts such as wine, jewelry and art at this weekend’s market, themed “gratitude and glee.” Enjoy bites from the E.J. Pierogi food truck and karaoke at the gazebo from noon to 3 p.m. The holiday market will take place every Saturday with a different theme through Dec. 7. More information can be found at facebook.com/mchenryriverwalkshoppes.

4Game night: Gather with friends during the Huntley Park District’s second annual Trivia and Game Night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the park district’s Rec Center, 12015 Mill St. Teams of five will battle in brain-teasing trivia and games with free food and a cash bar at the 21-and-older event. Prizes will be given to the top three teams. Registration is $70 a team. See more details and register at huntleyparks.org/events/2024-trivia-game-night.

5Craft fair: Start holiday shopping at the Cary Park District’s Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the park district’s community center, 255 Briargate Road. The free-admission show will feature more than 45 local crafters and vendors showcasing their talents that make unique holiday gifts. Check out more details at facebook.com/CaryParkDistrict.

