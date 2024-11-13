Christkindlmarkt to return to Open Prairie United Church of Christ in Princeton

Open Prairie, United Church of Christ will hold its annual German Christkindlmarkt from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, in the church at 25 E. Marion St. in Princeton. (Photo provided by Sarah Cooper)

Open Prairie United Church of Christ in Princeton will host its annual German Christkindlmarkt (Christ Child Market) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, 25 E. Marion St., behind the Apollo Theater.

Christkindlmarkt is part of Princeton’s Main Street Christmas Walk.

Coffee, hot mulled cider, lebkuchen and other German sweets will be sold throughout the day. At 11 a.m., the Market’s Brathaus will begin serving a traditional German lunch, along with three varieties of soups and mac and cheese.

At the Market’s International Cookie Bazaar, shoppers will be able to select from 25 kinds of cookies representing 20 countries. Handmade candies will also be featured as well as Fair Trade coffees, teas and chocolates. Artisans will be marketing their own uniquely crafted items. The Princeton High School German Club will be selling German Advent calendars.

Children are invited to take home a free gingerbread house kit with all the ingredients needed for decorating before the holidays.

The market, held inside the church, is accessible to all, and free parking is available directly across the street. For information, call Open Prairie, UCC, at 815-872-5150.

Admission to Open Prairie’s Christkindlmarkt is free.