Check out these can’t-miss dining destinations in Starved Rock Country

The weather outside may be frightful, but there’s still plenty of delightful at several can’t-miss restaurants in Starved Rock Country.

Enjoy a date night, family dinner or an evening with friends at one of these exceptional restaurants. From sushi and burgers to seasonal menus and craft beers or cocktails, there’s something for every taste and every occasion.

Honest Abe’s Tap & Grill

3585 Route 47, Morris

HonestAbesTapAndGrill.com

Honest Abe's in Morris, Ill. (Photo provided by Honest Abe's )

Since 2011, Honest Abe’s Tap House and Grill, in Morris, has been paying loving tribute to the great emancipator, through their name, decor and a stable of giant craft burgers. These award-winning Lincoln-themed burgers include The Gettysburger (American cheese, bacon, over easy eggs and a side of mayo) and The Rail-Splitter (Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled ham, pickles and honey mustard). The Lincoln Poor Boy, another popular pick, includes homemade garlic pork poor boy and provolone cheese, served on a grilled garlic butter hoagie roll. You’ll find more than 25 burgers, loaded mac and cheese bowls, and signature sandwiches on the menu, alongside some great appetizers like battered green beans, fried portabella, and a filet mignon quesadilla.

The Lone Buffalo By Tangled Roots Brewing Co.

812 LaSalle St., Ottawa

TangledRootsBrewingCo.com

The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a great place to grab a plate of farm-to-table food and an artisan craft beer. You can indulge in The Lone Buffalo’s self-proclaimed “slow food,” savoring the tastes at one of their many outdoor tables. This relaxed, airy brewpub offers hearty pub classics and new American fare, conveniently located right off of Ottawa’s downtown LaSalle Street. Be sure to try their signature Brewmaster Burger, made with Bourbon cherry BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, house pickles, frittes aioli, and crispy onions, or the fan-favorite Cease & Desist burger, a house-made ground beef and bacon patty, aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato and arugula.

B.A.S.H (Burger and Sushi House)

1012 LaSalle St., Ottawa

BurgerAndSushiHouse.com

B.A.S.H is located at 1012 LaSalle St., Ottawa. (Photo provided by B.A.S.H. )

Ottawa’s Burger and Sushi House, known to many simply as B.A.S.H., has been serving up crowd pleasing, and innovative, dishes since they first opened their doors, in the Summer of 2013. Since then, this fan-favorite restaurant has grown from a small, but ambitious, fusion eatery to one of Starved Rock Country’s largest and most popular dining establishments incorporating fresh farm-to-table ingredients. Looking for even more options? Don’t miss a chance to explore B.A.S.H.’s diverse menu of house-made sushi rolls that has earned them a cult following among Illinois foodies.

Lodi Tap House

101 Mill St., Utica

LodiTaphouse.com

Lodi Taphouse is located at 101 Mill St., Utica. (Photo provided by Lodi Taphouse)

Located in historic downtown Utica, just a five minute drive from Starved Rock State Park, you’ll find one of the area’s best new craft beer and burger spots. The Lodi Tap House, a second location for the beloved Maple Park-based bar, sells exclusively Illinois-made craft beers, both canned and from 24 available taps. Lodi’s menu features a wide selection of mouth-watering Americana classics, each with an elevated twist. Pair this with their menu of new American cuisine, like the legendary Smash’d Burger & Curds that was featured on WGN’s Chicago Best, and you have the ideal post-hike destination.

Skoogs Pub & Grill

155 Mill St., North Utica

SkoogsPub.com

Outdoor dining has been a popular addition in Utica, and Skoog's Pub & Grill is among the village eateries that lets diners enjoy meals on a cordoned-off portion of Mill Street. (Mystery Diner)

Located in Utica, just minutes from Starved Rock State Park, Skoog’s Pub & Grill is famous for serving up great homemade food, in generous sized portions. This comfortable drinking and dining destination is located right in the heart of cozy downtown Utica, the perfect place to grab some post-hike burgers. Be sure to try the melt-in-your-mouth, 3/4lb, Hearty Skoog Burger. This specially seasoned, never frozen burger is stacked high with your choices of cheese, bacon, grilled onion or fresh sauteed mushrooms. Looking for something to share with your group, order a round of Skoog’s Famous Wings, offered breaded or unbreaded in a variety of delicious sauces.

Back Door Lounge at Starved Rock Lodge

2688 E. 875th Road, Oglesby

StarvedRockLodge.com

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center (KCASSTEVENS)

If you’re looking for a cool and convenient spot to grab a drink or two, located directly inside Starved Rock State Park, the Back Door Lounge can’t be missed. The Lodge’s artisan burger is made with a grilled Angus beef patty and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of bar chips. This hearty and delectable burger pairs perfectly with the Back Door Lounge’s rustic decor. The walls are lined with canoes, taxidermy and vintage beer ephemera, you’d be hard pressed to find a watering hole with more atmosphere. Outside the bar you’ll spot one of the best views Starved Rock has to offer, a sprawling veranda that provides a cliffside panorama of the Illinois River.

Thyme Craft Kitchen

405 5th St., Peru

ThymeCraftKitchen.com

Thyme Craft Kitchen in Peru

Thyme Craft Kitchen founders Rob and Anthony met while serving as the general manager and executive chef at The University of Chicago’s famed Quadrangle Club. Parlaying years of experience in some of the city’s most respected kitchens and social clubs, the two have created a restaurant that truly exemplifies the spirit of farm to table dining. Partnering with over 25 local farms and businesses, Thyme offers ultra seasonal menus and craft cocktails infused with regional flavors. You and your travel partners will find an inviting and accommodating menu full of unexpected delicacies, all incorporating ingredients from the partner farms that are proudly displayed on the walls at Thyme. The house burger at Thyme is a premium 100% grass fed offering, served with cheddar cheese, butter braised onion, house pickles, remoulade, egg bun, crispy potatoes on the side. Feeling extra adventurous? Add a duck egg for a small upcharge.