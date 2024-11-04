Best doughnuts in northern Illinois for National Doughnut Day

1) Dimples Donuts: Location: 328 E. Wilson St., Batavia Hours: 5 a.m. - 1 p.m., daily Location: 1307 E. Main St. St. Charles Hours: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily, except Mondays (6 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Enjoy a tasty treat as you wait in line to cast your vote Tuesday, Nov. 5 because it’s not only Election Day, but also National Doughnut Day.

If you’re a doughnut enthusiast looking to indulge your sweet tooth, here’s a guide to some of the best places to find delectable doughnuts across the nation. From classic glazed to innovative flavors, there’s something for everyone.

To find out where to get the best doughnut in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties, and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated bakeries in 2024, as voted by audiences.

KANE COUNTY

BEST: Dear Donuts, 570 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

ONE OF THE BEST: Mad Batter Bakery and Confections, 320 W. Main St., St. Charles

ONE OF THE BEST: Dimples Donuts, 833 E. Wilson St., Batavia and 1307 E. Main St., St. Charles

KENDALL COUNTY

BEST: Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery, 1004 E. Church St., Sandwich

ONE OF THE BEST: Brownies and Treats by Laura, 301 Palomino Drive, Plano

ONE OF THE BEST: The Savory and Sweet Shop, 1312 E. Church St., Unit B, Sandwich

Angie Davis opened Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery in January 2014. The building previously housed a gas station convenience store owned by her aunt. (Eric Schelkopf)

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST: Country Donuts, 181 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake

ONE OF THE BEST: Riverside Bake Shop, 1309 Riverside Drive, McHenry

ONE OF THE BEST: Morkes Chocolates, 11801 Main St., Huntley

BEST: Spring Valley Bakery, 119 W. St. Paul St., Spring Valley

ONE OF THE BEST: Millstone Bakery, 821 1st St., La Salle

ONE OF THE BEST: Ottawa Bakery, 630 Court St., Ottawa

A close up of Paczki's at the Ottawa Bakery on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in Ottawa. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

DONUTS

BEST: Elleson’s Bakery, 344 W. State St., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: MVP Sports Bar, 124 S. California St., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: Hy-Vee Bakery, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore