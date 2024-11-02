5 Things to Do: Celebrate Day of Dead in Harvard, smash pumpkins in Cary

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Day of the Dead: Celebrate Dia de los Muertos from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Harvard at 40 N. Ayer St. The Harvard Parks Foundation is hosting the free family-friendly event, which will have live music, dance performances, food trucks, a beer garden, art displays and family activities. Come dressed to impress for the costume contest, and enjoy face-painting, a balloon artist and crafting activities. Check out more information on Harvard’s Dia de los Muertos here: Facebook.com/HarvardParksAndRecreationDepartment.

Smash pumpkins: Recycle pumpkins in a fun way at the Pumpkin Roll, Pumpkin Smash from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Lions Park in Cary, located at 1200 Silver Lake Road. Compete with others to see which one wins the pumpkin roll down the hill, or demolish your pumpkin in the pumpkin smash. The free event is open for all ages. Find more details on Cary’s Pumpkin Roll, Pumpkin Smash here: Facebook.com/CaryParkDistrict.

Shop for crafts: Shop local at the Harry D. Jacobs High School Music Boosters holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the school in Algonquin, 2601 Bunker Hill Drive. Shop more than 90 vendors selling goods from art and decor to handmade soaps and sweets. Live music and concessions also will be at the event. Admission is $3, and all proceeds benefit the Jacobs music programs. Check out more information on Jacobs’ Music Boosters holiday craft fair here: Hdjmusicboosters.org/craftfair.

Harvest time: Step back in time to the 1850s during the McHenry County Conservation District’s Harvest Time from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Powers-Walker House at Glacial Park and the Lost Valley Visitor Center, located at 6711 Route 31, Ringwood. Try your hand at shelling corn, grinding corn into flour or making a corn husk or yarn doll. Witness harvest activities such as the baking of bread in the wood-burning cookstove and grinding herbs for winter use. Tour the historic farmhouse to learn more about its restoration. More information on the MCCD’s Harvest Time event: Facebook.com/DiscoverMCCD.

Tour the Opera House: Get an up-close look at the Woodstock Opera House during open tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the historic building, located at 121 W. Van Buren St. Hear fascinating stories of the landmark’s rich past while exploring the building that is currently going through extensive restorations. The tour will reveal how the building that was built in the late 1800s has evolved into the community center it is today. Find more information about Woodstock Opera House tours here: Woodstockoperahouse.com.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.