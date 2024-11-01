Billy Joel, Elton John tribute Face 2 Face coming to Joliet

Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel will be at the Rialto Square Theatre Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

Taking turns at an onstage piano, the Billy Joel and Elton John Face-2-Face tribute show performers conjure the beloved artists in both sound and image, according to a news release from the theatre.

Backed by some the best and most sought-after musicians in the business, Joel impersonator Mike Santoro’s fingers flash up and down the keys on “Angry Young Man” before he belts out high-energy classics such as “Movin’ Out,” “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant” and more. Following Santoro’s set, John impersonator Ronnie Smith dons the iconic sunglasses and bedazzled suits as he charts John’s style from the ‘70s to the present. Timeless anthems such as “Tiny Dancer” and “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” are mixed with more whimsical material such as “Crocodile Rock” and “Bennie and the Jets.”

Both performers will hit the stage together for the grand finale, trading the spotlight with more of the best of both iconic artists.

Ticket prices start at $29.50.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.rialtosquare.com.