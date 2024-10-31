5 Things to Do: Veterans to take spotlight in the Illinois Valley with parade, air show in Utica

Here are five things to do this weekend

1. Veterans Parade and Air Show: Utica will close Mill Street on Sunday for the Veterans Parade and Air Show. The parade and air show is one of the largest in the state, including a flyover and military vehicles on display. See a TBM WWII Torpedo Bomber, T-6 Marine Trainers, Lima Lima stunt planes, among others. Starting at 1 p.m., the event is organized by the Utica American Legion Post 73. There will be a vendors market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Canal Market.

2. Heritage Harbor Wine & Art Walk: Set for Saturday, the event is similar to the Ottawa Wine & Art Walk, but set in Heritage Harbor, just east of the city. The event is from 3 to 5 p.m., with the last check-in at 4 p.m. Guests will get a wristband, wine glass and passport upon check-in before making their way to Navy Town, which is where all the action is. Guests will stroll through 11 wine-tasting stops, where they can sample a variety of wines. Additional stops along the route will feature art displays. A Frank Sinatra impersonator will provide live music throughout the event. Light snacks will be available throughout the walk, as will a few games where guests can win prizes. Collect signatures at each stop on the passport for a chance to win a special prize. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day of the event. For more information or to purchase tickets go to the Eventbrite site. The address for the event is 111 Harbor View Drive, Ottawa.

3. Serena Trick or Treat: Serena FFA and Fire Department will host games, a haunted maze, pumpkin painting, candy, prizes and fire truck rides from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Serena Fire Station, 2280 N. 38th Road.

4. Musical bingo: 70s, 80s & 90s Musical Bingo is a 21-and-older event at the Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St. Cost is $20 per person and includes seven rounds of musical bingo, trivia and games. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7. Prizes awarded each round. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Lions Club or at the door. Sponsor a table of eight for reserved seating. Contact the Lions Club at 815-795-2487 for more information.

5. DiNovember: Join T-Rex Explorers for “DiNovember” and see fossils at 2 p.m. Saturday the Peru Public Library. Peru Public Library and T-Rex Explorers will host, “Hold a Fossil,” letting participants see dinosaur bones up close and get a glimpse of what it’s like to go on a Paleontological dig with authentic dinosaur fossils from species like Triceratops and T-Rex. The program will be held in the main library. Registration is not required for this in-person program. This program is for all ages and is a recommended family activity. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

