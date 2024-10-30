Steely Dan tribute The Brooklyn Charmers to perform in DeKalb

The Brooklyn Charmers, the world’s premier Steely Dan tribute band, take the stage at the Egyptian Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Photo provided by The Egyptian Theatre. )

Fans of legendary rock band Steely Dan will have a chance to experience the magic live at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb as The Brooklyn Charmers, the world’s premier Steely Dan tribute band, take the stage Saturday, Nov. 16.

With their signature blend of authentic artistry and modern edge, The Brooklyn Charmers promise an unforgettable night, bringing to life Steely Dan’s smooth, sophisticated grooves and intricate rhythms, according to a news release.

Led by singer and pianist Colin Peterik, son of rock icon Jim Peterik (Survivor, 38 Special, The Ides of March), The Brooklyn Charmers faithfully recreate the unique blend of rock, jazz and soul that made Steely Dan one of the most influential bands of the 70s and 80s.

Known for their meticulous attention to detail, The Brooklyn Charmers’ performances are celebrated for capturing the lush harmonies, sultry horn sections and jazzy guitar solos that defined Steely Dan’s most iconic hits. From “Reelin’ in the Years” to “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” audiences are transported to the golden era of rock with every note, the release stated.

The Brooklyn Charmers’ lineup features a group of seasoned musicians and producers, each with a passion for the unique complexities of Steely Dan’s sound. Audiences can expect an electrifying show that balances nostalgia with innovation, honoring Steely Dan’s legacy while inviting fans to experience the music from a fresh perspective.

For more information or to purchase tickets to this show, visit the Egyptian Theatre’s website.