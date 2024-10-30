Ottawa Concert Association to salute veterans

Mail Call! Every veteran knows the emotions of hope and anticipation those words bring to mind. Will there be a letter from home? (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Mail Call! Every veteran knows the emotions of hope and anticipation those words bring to mind. Will there be a letter from home?

The Ottawa Concert Association will be honoring local veterans 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, with a special performance of “Letters from Home” on stage at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa.

Letters from Home is a classic USO Style show with a witty, modern edge featuring high-energy singing and dancing, the concert association said. The performance features Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann honoring great artists spanning several decades like Frank Sinatra, the Andrews Sisters, Vera Lynn, the Nicholas Brothers, Creedence Clearwater Revival and many others. The show will be funny, historical and inspirational.

They have performed 1,000-plus shows across the world including a full 50-States Tour, singing at the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France and entertaining Battle of the Bulge veterans in Belgium.

For ticket information please contact Beth at 815-228-6474. Interested veterans should contact the Ottawa American Legion Post 33, 815-993-3956 or Ottawa VFW Post 2470, 815-503-2427. A limited number of complimentary veteran tickets are available.