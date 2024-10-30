Heritage Harbor Wine & Art Walk – Ottawa set for Saturday, Nov. 2

Rich and Val Maxwell receive a sample taste of wine from Valery Calvetti at Spaces on Main St in Ottawa Saturday during the eighth annual Wine & Art Walk. The 2024 event will be held Nov. 2 at Heritage Harbor. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The inaugural Heritage Harbor Wine & Art Walk is set for Saturday, Nov. 2. The event is similar to the Ottawa Wine & Art Walk, but set in the beautiful surroundings of Heritage Harbor, just east of the city.

The Ottawa Wine & Art Walk was canceled earlier this fall, citing problems with the liquor license.

The Heritage Harbor Wine & Art Walk is from 3 to 5 p.m., with the last check-in at 4 p.m. Guests will get a wristband, wine glass and passport upon check-in before making their way to Navvy Town, which is where all the action is.

Guests will stroll through 11 wine-tasting stops, where they can sample a variety of delicious wines. Additional stops along the route will feature exciting experiences and unique art displays. A Frank Sinatra impersonator will provide live music throughout the event.

Light snacks will be available throughout the walk, as will a few games where guests can win prizes. Collect signatures at each stop on the passport for a chance to win a special prize.

Only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day of the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. The address for the event is 111 Harbor View Drive, Ottawa.