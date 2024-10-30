October 30, 2024
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Heritage Harbor Wine & Art Walk – Ottawa set for Saturday, Nov. 2

By Shaw Local News Network
Rich and Val Maxwell receive a sample taste of wine from Valery Calvetti at Spaces on Main St in Ottawa Saturday during the eighth annual Wine & Art Walk.

Rich and Val Maxwell receive a sample taste of wine from Valery Calvetti at Spaces on Main St in Ottawa Saturday during the eighth annual Wine & Art Walk. The 2024 event will be held Nov. 2 at Heritage Harbor. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The inaugural Heritage Harbor Wine & Art Walk is set for Saturday, Nov. 2. The event is similar to the Ottawa Wine & Art Walk, but set in the beautiful surroundings of Heritage Harbor, just east of the city.

The Ottawa Wine & Art Walk was canceled earlier this fall, citing problems with the liquor license.

The Heritage Harbor Wine & Art Walk is from 3 to 5 p.m., with the last check-in at 4 p.m. Guests will get a wristband, wine glass and passport upon check-in before making their way to Navvy Town, which is where all the action is.

Guests will stroll through 11 wine-tasting stops, where they can sample a variety of delicious wines. Additional stops along the route will feature exciting experiences and unique art displays. A Frank Sinatra impersonator will provide live music throughout the event.

Light snacks will be available throughout the walk, as will a few games where guests can win prizes. Collect signatures at each stop on the passport for a chance to win a special prize.

Only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day of the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. The address for the event is 111 Harbor View Drive, Ottawa.

The SceneEntertainmentWineArtOttawa
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois