Stage 212 in La Salle wades into unfamiliar waters with ‘Misery’

Michele McClane and Jeff Sudakov rehearse a scene for "Misery" on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Stage 212 in La Salle. "Misery" is a play based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, adapted by William Goldman. It tells the story of Paul Sheldon, a popular romance novelist who is rescued from a car crash by his biggest fan, Annie Wilkes, and held captive in her secluded home. (Scott Anderson)

If you’re a fan of Stage 212 but have privately yearned to see something radically different, your wait is over. The La Salle theater company is wading into truly unprecedented waters.

Stage 212′s upcoming production is “Misery,” a stage adaptation of the captivity story penned by horror master Stephen King. “Misery” was a bestselling novel for King, then a hit film starring Kathy Bates and James Caan and, though less well known, a 2015 stage production that starred Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf in its inaugural run.

For Stage 212, “Misery” represents a true first. The company had never staged a Stephen King tale and the volume of macabre elements (including some blood) and especially the profanity are at unprecedented volumes for the local cast and crew.

But director Joey Santos was among those ready for a new challenge. Santos said he had cut his directorial teeth with “fluffy” musicals and light-hearted comedies. He relished an artistic challenge and couldn’t turn down Stage 212′s first real foray into the horror genre.

“This is the first time I’ve done something so dark and meaty,” Santos said. “It’s been majorly refreshing. At the same time, Stephen King stories all have a campy aspect to them and I could almost put this as a dark comedy in some aspects.”

William Goldman’s stage adaptation is a bit closer to the Bates-Caan film than to the King novel. Romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his “No. 1 fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up immobilized in her secluded home.

Paul’s gratitude morphs into fear and dread as Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged discovering Paul has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.

Jeff Sudakov plays Paul Sheldon and said preparations and rehearsals have been emotionally depleting, but “I was drawn to it for the challenge.”

“To play a character that is literally traumatized and tortured and has to fight for his life has been psychologically draining,” Sudakov said. “I get very little physical action to tell the story. I am broken from the knees down and, for most of the first half of the play, I have to do the entire performance with just my facial expressions and my voice.”

Michele McClane plays Annie and likewise was drawn to the artistic challenge of delving into a character struggling with madness.

McClane is not, however, worried about a poor reception. Stage 212 the company has never shied away from a challenge and has had success straying outside the norm and offering the local audience something different.

“This is a very dark show,” McClane allowed. “It has its light moments, but it’s Stephen King after all.

“But I love to see shows like that and I love to be in shows like that and I do think the audience really enjoys that kind of show. They worried about ‘Reefer Madness,’ and we basically sold it out.”

Rounding out the cast is Greg Tullis as Buster. Production staff includes producer/set construction lead Scot Smigel, stage manager Dave Roden, lighting designer/operator Yvette Lucas and stagehands Cheyenne Sunken, Ella Johns and Doug Bartelt.

Santos emphasized “Misery” is not recommended for young viewers and that sensitive viewers should brace for coarse language, “a little bit of blood” and some sexual references.

Santos pointed out that theaters in general have, over the past five years, veered into controversial themes and confrontational content. The world stage, he said, has shifted fully from escapism and fantasy (think Andrew Lloyd Webber) into darker content reflective of a more turbulent world -- and for which King was tailor-made.

“It’s also a big heads-up about mental health,” Santos said, noting that Annie’s descent into madness mirrors our society’s modern struggles.

“Misery” will be presented Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-17 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 each beginning Oct. 28, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4-6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“Misery” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Jeff Sudakov and Michele McClane rehearse a scene of "Misery" on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Stage 212 in La Salle. Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 and can be bought by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets also can be bought online by visiting stage212.org. (Scott Anderson)