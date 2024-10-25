‘Macbeth’ poised to frighten St. Charles audiences for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween, three theater groups will pool talents to present a tightly paced production of "Macbeth" at Moonlight Theatre in St. Charles. Percussion will sound the drumbeat of madness infusing the Shakespeare tragedy. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Janus Theatre Company will team up with the Elgin Shakespeare Project and Moonlight Theatre to present “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare just in time for Halloween week in St. Charles.

Adapted and directed by Sean Hargadon, the intimate, fast-paced version of the play with live percussion promises to leave audiences feeling claustrophobic by the end of the story, according to a news release.

Opening on Halloween and running through the weekend from Thursday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 3, it’s set to chill at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday. Performances take place at the Moonlight Theatre, 7 S. Second Ave., St. Charles. Tickets, which cost $30, are available at moonlighttheatre.com.

ABOUT THE PLAY

The play is adapted and directed by Sean Hargadon. It is co-produced by Sean Hargadon and Joe Mennella, with production assistance from Elizabeth Dawson and Heidi Swarthout. Live percussion is by RJ Ward. Costumes are by Tiffany Jasinski, with movement and vocal direction by Julie Bayer and fight direction by Stetson Cross.

THE CAST

The players are Susan Anderson, Aneesah Jemei, Tiffany Jasinski, Patrick Thompson, Audrey Gniech, Aaron Hoge, Jennifer Reeves Wilson, Matt Johnson, Dave Amato, Kim Thompson, Heidi Schultz, Carissa Lehning, Christian Colucci, Cassi Fanelli, Paige Coe, Jessica Trynadel and Paul Anderson.

ABOUT THE STORY

One of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies is about the rise of a murderous Scottish ruler named Macbeth, whose quest for power leads him and wife Lady Macbeth into guilt, paranoia and madness. It’s called one of Shakespeare’s most riveting plays and a psychological thriller. This rehearsed production of “Macbeth” features onstage percussion in a fast-paced, intimate setting. Running time is 90 minutes.

ABOUT THE THEATER GROUPS

Janus Theatre Company is an award-winning organization that has produced more than 100 productions since 1999. The company calls Elgin home, but has performed in Chicago, New York City and internationally. The company focuses on producing classic and contemporary works while exploring the actor/audience relationship inside unique spaces. The Elgin Shakespeare Project began in 2018, and explores original practices from Shakespeare’s time. The Moonlight Theatre originally was built in 1900; recently renovated, it features music, comedy and theatrical performances. To learn more, visit janusplays.com.