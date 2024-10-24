5 Things to Do in Will County: Time for Trunk and Treats

Jody and Scott Rozanas decorated the inside of their vehicle as a fairyland enchanted forest for the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Mt. Morris. Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois will host a Trunk or Treat on Sunday at Nikos Catering in Joliet. (Earleen Hinton)

1. Little Women: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Joliet West High School auditorium, 401 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet. Tickets are available at the door for $10 (adults) and $5 (students). Enter the building through the main entrance (Door 1) or Door 5 (cafeteria). The play “Little Women” is based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott and centers on four sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy – as they grow up and navigate life.

2. Trunk or Treat: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nikos Catering, 113 Republic Ave., Joliet. Face painting, crafts, stories, indoor games, music and dancing. Hosted by Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois. Limited amount of food available for purchase from Nikos Catering. Consider bringing a donation for Thanksgiving meal boxes. Want to decorate a trunk? Call Janet at 224-775-5865.

3. Family Float Nights: 6 p.m., Friday, Challenge Fitness, 2021 Lawrence Ave., Lockport. Bring one raft, inner tube, noodle, or other flotation device to the pool and enjoy a relaxing evening with the family. Weak swimmers or anyone wearing a lifejacket/puddle jumper must be within arm’s reach of a guardian. Admission is $3 for non-members and ages 2 and up. Free for active members and children 24 months and under. For more information, visit lockportpark.org.

4. Handmade Holiday Market – 9 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic School, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield. Browse unique, handmade items from more than 40 crafters at the St. Mary Immaculate Handmade Holiday Market and get a head start on your holiday shopping. Admission to the market is $2 per person. All proceeds will benefit St. Mary Immaculate Catholic School students and teachers.

5. 53rd Annual Christmas Crossroads – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Lockport High School East Campus, 1333 E. 7th St. in Lockport. Shop from more than 220 crafters, artisans and makers. Admission for adults is $5, and children younger than 12 are admitted for free. The event includes a free shuttle service, is Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible and will feature food vendors on-site. No strollers.

