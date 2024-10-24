5 Things to Do: Halloween Parade, Escape Room and more in Kendall County

Yorkville Public Library is hosting an escape room through Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. This is a monthly program. It is located at 902 Game Farm Road. (Shea Lazansky)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Escape Room: Up until Wednesday, Oct. 30, there will be an escape room available at Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road. It will be available each month, and includes a 30-minute escape room opportunity. Parents should accompany their child through this event. To schedule an appointment, contact the library’s Youth Services Department at 630-553-4354 ext. 108, or come to the library. For more information, visit yorkville.librarycalendar.com/event/escape-room-3965.

2. Halloween Bash: From noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, there will be a Halloween Bash at Gilted Edge Winery, at 9396 Platteville Road in Newark. Glasses will be 10 percent off, and Mulled Warm wine will be $8 a glass. Burrito Xpress will be onsite serving tacos. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged. Seating may be limited inside, but there will be seating available outside. Attendees should RSVP to the event. For more information, visit giltededgewinery.com/event-details/halloween-bash.

3. Yorkville American Legion Craft Show: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, there will be a craft show in the Yorkville American Legion’s hall. Everyone is welcome, and this is an indoor craft show. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For those interested in being a vendor, it is $30 per table with two chairs. To become a vendor, email barmanagerpost489@yahoo.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/story.php/?story_fbid=929886492514882&id=100064806183738&_rdr.

4. Halloween Parade: From 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, there will be a Halloween Parade at the Oswego Public Library District’s Oswego Campus, at 32 W. Jefferson St. There will be a story, craft and trick-or-treating throughout the library. Attendees will be able to visit different departments to get treats. Children are encouraged to wear costumes, but they are not required. Children should be accompanied by a parent. For more information, visit oswego.librarycalendar.com/event/halloween-parade-3256.

5. Friends-Themed Trivia Night at Pinz: At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, there will be a Friends-themed trivia night at Pinz Entertainment Center, at 1211 N. Bridge St., in Yorkville. There will be four rounds of questions with four potential winners, as well as an overall winner of the night. There will be prizes as well. Attendees should come dressed as their favorite Friends character for a chance to win Halloween costume prizes as part of the costume contest. There will also be $13 16-inch cheese pizzas, $17 domestic buckets and themed cocktails and mocktails. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/calendar/.

