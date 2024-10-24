3 Halloween events in Ottawa, Streator and Marseilles

Halloween events are in full swing, with a number of free events. Here are three trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating events planned in Ottawa, Streator and Marseilles. (Derek Barichello)

Halloween events are in full swing, with a number of free activities geared to families. Here are three trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating events planned in Ottawa, Streator and Marseilles.

Ottawa

Noon to 2 p.m.: Saturday, Oct. 26: Trick or treat on Court Street at 610 Court St. There will be games, crafts, lunch, a bounce house and a fire truck. Dress in your costume.

Streator

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26: Downtown trick-or-treating is planned at participating businesses. The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will be handing out free books while supplies last. The Streator High School Class of 2025 will host a pet costume contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gaetano’s Vault. Cost is $10 and there will be a prize for the winner.

Marseilles

1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: Marseilles Elementary School PTA, trunk or treat, 200 Riverfront Drive, Marseilles.