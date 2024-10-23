A Very Flutey Halloween Pops Concert to take place Oct. 24 in Peru

The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will present A Very Flutey Halloween Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Zion United Church of Christ, 1521 Sixth St., Peru under the direction of Sue Gillio. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will present A Very Flutey Halloween Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Zion United Church of Christ, 1521 Sixth St., Peru, under the direction of Sue Gillio.

The concert will be performed by candlelight and is family-friendly, with a free-will offering accepted with gratitude at the door.

Music Suite 408 performers: Brie Clayton, Paw Paw; Lois Croasdale, Spring Valley; Emily Ernat, Becky Weiler, La Salle; Kathy Gage, Lake Ozark, Missouri; Sue Johnson, Natalie Lindig, Killian O’Dell, Peru; Amy Budnick, Tony Grunstad, Leah Norris, Ottawa; Eileen Hagenbuch, Utica; Kendra Herman, Lizzie Herman, Kendra Olson, Seneca; Jan Hoge, Wenona; Julie Pleskovitch, Oglesby; and Jamie Valadez, Dalzell.

Music Suite 408 in Peru is the home base for the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, which was established in the summer of 1991. The ensemble is one of the flute ensembles at Music Suite 408 ranging in age from 6 years old through adult. The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble has performed annually in April as part of the Music at the Mansion series at the Hegeler Carus Mansion, on television for the Easter Seals Telethon, during the La Salle Christmas Open House, at City of Peru Maud Powell Arts Celebrations, at Senica’s Oak Ridge, at Deer Park Country Club, at Hunter’s Ridge Country Club, at Reddick Mansion, at St. Margaret’s Auxiliary Dinner, at the Morton Grove Library, at Liberty Village in Streator, Princeton and Peru, at the Ottawa Community Hospital Cancer Survivor Breakfast, at Hornbaker’s Gardens and at various private parties and seasonal gatherings.

Additionally, the IVFE has performed as one of three ensembles invited to the 37th annual Principals Association three-day conference at the Peoria Civic Center and have performed at the Chicago Flute Festival in 2001 (Wheeling), 2009 (Evanston) and the Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago in 2023. The IVFE has produced three CDs – “In the Mood for Flutes” (2005), “Christmas Tidings” (2009) and “Flute Spangled Spectacular (June 2012).