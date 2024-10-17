5 Things to Do: Rock Falls’ Halloween lighted parade, Haunted Train Walk in Sterling

Looking for something to do or somewhere to go? Here are five ideas:

1. Taste some wine for a good cause: The Next Picture Show in Dixon will hold its third annual wine-tasting fundraiser gala at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in its main gallery. The fundraiser features raffles, giveaways, light refreshments and a wine tasting. The doors to the gallery open at 6 p.m. The wine will be provided by Winebow Fine Wines and Spirits. The fundraiser’s dress code is business casual. Participants can learn about the wines’ vineyard history and tasting notes from Dalibor Brkovic, a Winebow Fine Wines and Spirits wine specialist. Attendees also will be able to order the wines. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the gallery’s upcoming arts programs, classes, class instructors and operations. Tickets cost $75. To buy tickets, visit nextpictureshow.org or call 815-285-4924. The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St. in Dixon. For information, visit nextpictureshow.org.

2. Have dinner at the Legion: The Dixon American Legion will be serving grilled ribeye steak, a baked potato with sour cream or French fries, roll, salad, vegetable and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The meal costs $25. Meals will be available for carryout or dine-in at the Legion Post, 1120 W. First St. To reserve a meal, call 815-284-2003.

3. Spooktacular Halloween Lighted Golf Cart and UTV Parade: Rock Falls Tourism will host a Halloween lighted golf cart and utility-terrain vehicle parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Rock Falls. The parade begins at Rock Falls High School on 11th Avenue to West Second Street, then goes to Second Avenue and the First Street parking lot. Awards will be presented. Spectators are invited to view the parade along the route but are reminded to be mindful of private property. Street closures will be from 6:15 p.m. to about 9 p.m.

4. Dixon’s Scarecrow Festival: The annual Scarecrow Festival will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Dixon. More than 100 booths and activities will be offered on six city blocks, including crafters, pumpkin-painting, street performers, games, doughnut-eating contests, a petting zoo, face-painting, flower pot decorating and pumpkin bowling. A map outlining the major activities is posted at discoverdixon.com. Pumpkin race “cars” will battle to be named the fastest racer down Hennepin Avenue as the annual Pumpkin Derby returns at 1 p.m. between First and Second streets. Go to discoverdixon.com/pumpkin-derby for rules, more information and to register in advance. For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, stores and downtown shops will be running specials and sales. The Dixon Municipal Band will perform along the riverfront, and food trucks will be located throughout the festival grounds. Creativity also will be on display, as scarecrows decorated by local businesses and organizations will be seen throughout the festival and beyond in the downtown area. Go to discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361 for more information.

5. Haunted Train Walk: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, the Dillon Home grounds at 1005 E. Third St., Sterling, will turn into a magical realm of autumn delight, where the brave can embark on an adventure through the shadows during the Haunted Train Walk. With flashlights in hand, families wander past the eerie glow of the 1929 Baldwin Steam Locomotive, a giant from the past brought to life by a skeleton crew. The anticipation of a treat-filled goodie bag awaiting the first 500 kids at the end of the walk adds an extra layer of excitement to the adventure. The Haunted Train Walk is a free event.

