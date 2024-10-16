Dixon Scarecrow Fest celebrates all things autumn Oct. 19

The streets of downtown Dixon will be filled with scarecrows, like this from the 2021 Dixon Scarecrow Festival, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Troy Taylor)

For more than 20 years, thousands of folks gather in the streets of Dixon to celebrate the fall season at the annual Scarecrow Festival.

This year’s event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in downtown Dixon.

More than 100 booths will line six city blocks, along with hundreds of festive scarecrows. Other events include crafters, pumpkin painting, street performers, games, donut eating contests, a petting zoo, face painting, flower pot decorating, and pumpkin bowling. A map outlining the major activities will be posted at discoverdixon.com the week before the event.

Pumpkin race “cars” will battle to be named the fastest racer down Hennepin Avenue as the annual Pumpkin Derby returns at 1 p.m. between First and Second Street. Go to discoverdixon.com/pumpkin-derby for rules, more information and to register in advance.

For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, stores and downtown shops will be running specials and sales.

The Dixon Municipal Band will perform along the Riverfront. And make sure you come hungry, as food trucks will be located throughout the festival grounds!

Creativity will also be on display, as scarecrows decorated by local businesses and organizations can be seen throughout the festival and beyond in the downtown area.

Go to discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361 for more information.