5 Things to Do: No Tricks Just Treats, flea market and more in Kane County

The Verhagen family and the Tinson Family participate in Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce’s No Trick Just Treats event. The 2024 event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sugar Grove Township Community Building, 141 S. Main St. (Julie Walker)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. “Cooking Up Comfort” Chili Cook-Off: From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Conley Outreach Community Services will host its annual “Cooking Up Comfort” Chili Cook-Off at Kuiper’s Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Participation is $5 to taste a variety of chili and vote on the best chili. The winner will receive the People’s Choice Award. The chili tastings and contest are provided by the Chili Appreciation Society International. All proceeds will help Conley Outreach continue providing no cost/low cost bereavement services to the community. For more information, visit elburn.com/event_new/cooking-up-comfort-chili-cook-off/.

2. State Street Artisan Market: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, the State Street Artisan Market will take place at Art History Brewing, 649 W. State St., Geneva. There will be over 12 local artists and makers available to purchase goods from, and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase craft beers and other beverages. Tamales+ will be on site from 2 to 6 p.m., or at sellout. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/406577329131300/?_rdr.

3. No Tricks Just Treats: From 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, No Tricks Just Treats, a community Halloween event, will take place at Sugar Grove Township Community Building, 141 S. Main St. Children can come dressed up, go trunk-or-treating, touch a truck and play on Halloween-themed inflatables. There will be two magic shows at 4 and 5 p.m. in the gym. A movie will be shown at 6:15 p.m. in the park. For more information, visit calendar.sgpl.org/event/no-tricks-just-treats-2638.

4. Grim and Glamorous: A Halloween Opera Gala: At 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, the Fox Valley Opera and Moonlight Theatre will present a Halloween Opera Gala at the theater, 7 S. Second Ave., St. Charles. There will be a Halloween-themed opera performance and decorations. Tickets are $35 and $5 of every ticket sold will be donated to Cal’s Angels. Doors will open 60 minutes before the show begins. For more information, visit moonlighttheatre.com/events/grim-and-glamorous-a-halloween-opera-gala-479/.

5. Kane County Flea Market: From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, the monthly Kane County Flea Market will take place at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. There will be over 600 dealers selling a variety of items, including refurbished furniture, holiday decorations, sports collectibles, antiques and more. The market takes place on the first Sunday of the month, and the preceding Saturday. For more information, visit kanecountyfleamarket.com/.

