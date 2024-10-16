5 Things to Do: Biz Boo, Second Annual Spooktober Makers Market and more in Kendall County

Yorkville Chamber of Commerce Biz Boo Halloween Eight-year-old Piper Egan of Yorkville tries to toss a golf ball into the mouth of a pumpkin in front of Salon Social during the annual Yorkville Chamber of Commerce Biz Boo Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The 2024 event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Halloween Hocus Pocus Trivia Night at Pinz: At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, there will be a Hocus Pocus Trivia Night at Pinz Entertainment Center, 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. There will be four rounds of questions with four possible winners and an overall winner of the night, as well as a Halloween costume contest and specialty-themed cocktails and mocktails. There will also be $13 16-inch cheese pizzas and $17 domestic buckets for sale. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/events/halloween-hocus-pocus-trivia-night-at-pinz/.

2. Biz Boo: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Biz Boo at a variety of businesses throughout Yorkville. This is a community trick-or-treating event in which families can go to a variety of businesses to trick or treat. For more information or to learn about past Biz Boo’s, visit business.yorkvillechamber.org/main-calendar/Details/biz-boo-1200282?sourceTypeId=Website.

3. Oswego Police and Fire Department Open House: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Oswego Police and the Fire Department will host a joint open house at the Oswego Public Safety Campus, at 3355 to 3511 Wooley Road. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the station, meet “Pumper the Fire Pup” and “McGruff the Crime Dog,” observe police and fire demos, go through an obstacle course and go inside a real jail cell. Attendees can wear Halloween costumes, and hot dogs and popcorn will be available. There will also be a drawing to win a ride in a fire drunk or police car to school; only one individual per vehicle. For more information, visit oswegoil.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2414/713.

4. Second Annual Spooktober Makers Market: From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, The Makers Cafe and Markets will host its Second Annual Spooktober Makers Market at Venue 1012 in Oswego. Over 100 businesses will fill the venue’s parking lot, including artists, farms and more. The Makers Cafe will also provide sweets and drinks. There will be popcorn, snow cones, ice cream, candy, lemonades, coffee, grilled donuts, cinnamon rolls and more available for purchase. Vendors will pass out candy to children for trick-or-treating. Applications are still open for vendors. The venue is located at 1012 Station Drive. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/venue-1012/2nd-annual-spooktober-makers-market/1863611210744752/.

5. Fourth Annual Metaphysical Fest: From 10 a.m. to to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Natural Collective will host its Fourth Annual Metaphysical Fest at Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Illinois Route 71, in Yorkville. There will be booths featuring energy healing, tarot readings, astrology consultations, crystal therapy, aura photography and more. There will be workshops running all day on both days. Admission is $5 in cash at the door. Children ages 13 and under are free. For those wishing to be a vendor, email Info@naturalcollectivellc.com or call the retail store at 815-786-9910 and ask for Wendy. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/kendall-county-fairgrounds-yorkville-il/4th-annual-metaphysical-fest/473282285062113/.

