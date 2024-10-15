The dark side of Ottawa comes alive in spooky Halloween tour

Taken in the 1920s, this picture shows the young women who worked at the infamous Radium Dial Factory in Ottawa. Learn more about their tragic story in Awesome Ottawa Tours' “Deadly Prescriptions: Ottawa’s Healers Who Killed” running on select dates through October. (Photo provided)

Take a journey into Ottawa’s chilling past on the “Deadly Prescriptions: Ottawa’s Healers Who Killed” with Awesome Ottawa Tours.

This year’s annual Halloween-themed tour explores the grim tales of those who were once trusted to heal, but instead brought darkness and death.

Attendees will learn about the history of “cancer healers,” who were anything but. Uncover the practices of spiritualists who preyed on vulnerable people, and learn about the physicians who played a part on the tragic story of the women who worked at the Radium Dial Company. Visit a part of Ottawa’s dark tunnel system that lurks below the city streets.

Tour dates are Oct. 17-20 and Oct. 24-27. Tour times vary. Tickets are $35 per person.

If that’s not spooky enough, learn more about the stories behind the tombstones during the “Graveyard Stories: Heroes, Hobos & Murderers, Unearthed” Tour. The chilling tour takes guests through Ottawa’s dark and intriguing past through the stories of its former residents. This drive/hike tour focuses on the gravestones of the people who helped shape the Starved Rock region, including the graveyard of the La Salle County Asylum, burial sites of the Irish immigrants who helped build I&M Canal and private burial grounds of some of the city’s most famous citizens. Tickets for this two hour tour are $35. Tours are available through Dec. 24.

For more information or to book tickets, visit https://awesomeottawatours.com.