BatFest returns to downtown Batavia Oct. 26

Locals gather to Trick or Treat at BatFest on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Batavia. The 2024 event is Saturday, Oct. 26. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Celebrate Halloween with the family-friendly BatFest in downtown Batavia from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

BatFest, which is sponsored by Batavia MainStreet, features a community parade at 10 a.m. and downtown trick-or-treating throughout the event.

Additional events include:

- Super Mario World & Face Painting at New Moon Vegan, 10 a.m. to noon

- Joe & Dough Coffee & Mini Doughnuts at The Wilson Street Mercantile, 10 a.m. to noon

- Magician & Balloons at Hearth & Hammer, 10 a.m. to noon

- Reptile Show at Congregational Church of Batavia at 10-11:15 a.m. and again 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

- BatFest Stories at Batavia Public Library Reading Garden, 10:30 a.m.

- Final Farmers’ Market of the Season, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Incredible Bats at Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Pumpkin Roll hosted by Boy Scout Troop 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- BatFest Booths & Performances at Peg Bond Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Costume Contest at Peg Bond Center sponsored by Arlo.Hendrix, 12:15 p.m.

- Batavia Animal Clinic Pet Costume Contest at Peg Bond Center, 1 p.m.

To see a full list of events and activities, visit downtownbatavia.com.