BatFest returns to downtown Batavia Oct. 26

Celebrate Halloween with the family-friendly BatFest in downtown Batavia from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
BatFest, which is sponsored by Batavia MainStreet, features a community parade at 10 a.m. and downtown trick-or-treating throughout the event.
Additional events include:
- Super Mario World & Face Painting at New Moon Vegan, 10 a.m. to noon
- Joe & Dough Coffee & Mini Doughnuts at The Wilson Street Mercantile, 10 a.m. to noon
- Magician & Balloons at Hearth & Hammer, 10 a.m. to noon
- Reptile Show at Congregational Church of Batavia at 10-11:15 a.m. and again 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- BatFest Stories at Batavia Public Library Reading Garden, 10:30 a.m.
- Final Farmers’ Market of the Season, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Incredible Bats at Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pumpkin Roll hosted by Boy Scout Troop 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- BatFest Booths & Performances at Peg Bond Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Costume Contest at Peg Bond Center sponsored by Arlo.Hendrix, 12:15 p.m.
- Batavia Animal Clinic Pet Costume Contest at Peg Bond Center, 1 p.m.
To see a full list of events and activities, visit downtownbatavia.com.