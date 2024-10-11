5 Things to Do: Settlers’ Days in Marengo and Fall Harvest in Huntley among McHenry County-area offerings

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Settlers’ Days: Get spooky at Marengo Settlers’ Days from Friday through Sunday in downtown Marengo, with this year’s theme “Nightmare on Main Street.” Enjoy a weekend of carnival rides, live music, a car show, an art fair, walking tours and a parade. Saturday will be packed with live musical performances by Modern Day Romeos, Lucas Matthew Band and Jack Beltz. Stop by Calvin Spencer Park for a car show and the Marengo Community High School for an art fair Saturday. Other fun activities include a children’s pet parade, 5K fun run, corn hole tournament and bingo. Check out more details on Marengo Settlers’ Days here: marengo-union.com.

Rail Fest: All aboard for Woodstock’s Rail Fest on Saturday and Sunday on the historic Square. Visit 20 locations throughout downtown Woodstock to view intricate model train and railway displays, and participate in interactive family-friendly activities. Locations include the Old Courthouse Center, Read Between the Lynes and Ethereal Cafe. Stop by the vendor hall to buy trains, parts and accessories. Some locations will have exclusive offers and promotions. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Find more information on Woodstock’s Rail Fest here: woodstockilchamber.com/rail-fest.

Fall shopping: The Richmond Family Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at various shops in downtown Richmond. Pick up a pumpkin pass for $2 at Anderson’s Candy Shop or Harper G! Mercantile and visit other shops for special discounts, mini doughnuts and goodies. Stop by the municipal parking lot for the Richmond Police Department trunk-or-treat event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 5627 Broadway Road. See more details about Richmond Family Fall Fest and all participating locations here: bit.ly/RichmondFamilyFallFest.

Harvest Fest: Visit Huntley’s last outdoor farmers market of the season for a special harvest fest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Town Square, located at 11704 Coral St. Enjoy a day of pumpkin-decorating, face-painting and trunk-or-treating with market vendors. Dress up for the costume parade at 10:30 a.m., and listen to readings of “A Nightmare Before Christmas” by Santa and Oogie Boogie at 10 and 11 a.m. Find more details at the village’s Facebook page: facebook.com/HuntleyIllinois.

The Great Pumpkin art fair: Shop for locally created art at the Great Pumpkin Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday and Sunday at the Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock, located at 225 W. Calhoun St. Shop handmade crafts and sweets from the bake sale created by local artisans. View decorated pumpkins and enter to win raffle prizes. Admission is $3, and children ages 12 and younger are free. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Check out more information on the Great Pumpkin Arts and Crafts Fair here: bit.ly/GreatPumpkinArtFair.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.