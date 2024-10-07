Stage 212 in La Salle announces 2025 season

Stage 212 in La Salle announced its 2025 season, a tour de force of four blockbuster shows – two from Stage 212 veteran directors, and two from directors making their Stage 212 debut.

Winter swings in with “Tarzan,” the musical by Phil Collins and David Henry Hwang, based on the Disney film and Edgar Rice Burrough’s original tale, and directed by Ashley Hurst. Spring brings “The Miracle Worker,” William Gibson’s powerful and poignant Tony Award-winning drama exploring the volatile relationship between Helen Keller and Annie Sullivan, directed by Ellen Marincic. Summer shines when Kevin Alleman directs “Legally Blonde,” the fabulously fun musical based on the popular movie, by Laurence O’Keefe, Nell Benjamin and Heather Hach. Fall brings magic to the stage when Megan Cullinan directs “Puffs,” Matt Cox’s hilarious parody about the adventures of other people who just happened to be around while a certain boy wizard was attending a certain wizarding school.

2025 season passes are on sale for the early-bird price of $65. Season pass holders can reserve individual seats before tickets go on sale to the general public. Angels start at $170. For their extra donation an Angel receives two season subscriptions, has top priority when ordering tickets for any of the season’s shows and is acknowledged in each show program as a supporter of Stage 212. Season passes are available online anytime by visiting www.stage212.org. They are also available from the box office by calling 815-224-3025 from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by emailing boxoffice@stage212.org. Beginning Dec. 15, season passes will be available for a regular price of $70.

Stage 212 is the Starved Rock area’s community theater and has presented more than 200 productions since 1968, the theater said in a news release. Persons with an interest in theater, with or without previous experience, are encouraged to become involved in its projects. Volunteers are always welcome for stage, set and house crews.