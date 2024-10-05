Legendary drummer launches book in Peru, records interview

Peru resident Jerry Phlippeau hosted Grammy-winning drummer John “JR” Robinson in his home Tuesday, celebrating the launch of Robinson’s book.

The autobiography, titled “King of the Groove,” takes readers behind the scenes of Robinson’s career playing the drums for legendary artists such as Michael Jackson, Peter Frampton, Barbra Streisand, Madonna and other stars.

[John “JR” Robinson] said ‘I love the vibe we have together.’” — Jerry Phlippeau of Peru

Phlippeau said he met Robinson two years ago at a Chicago restaurant to discuss another project. The two became friends, and when Robinson began working on his book, he asked Phlippeau to interview him.

“He said, ‘I love the vibe we have together,’” Phlippeau said. “‘And I’d love to do it either in LA or in your home,’ and we decided in my home.”

Throughout the two-hour, 30-minute interview, the friendship shone through as they built off one another’s energy in discussing Robinson’s 50-year career. Robinson shared behind-the-scenes stories of his life in “the center.”

John "JR" Robinson talks on a livestream Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, about his new book, titled "King of the Groove." (Kyle Russell)

“Take charge of your life by paving your own road,” Robinson said in a news release. “Don’t be a loner or think you can do it on your own. This is an impossibility, as collaborations will inspire your own gifts to grow and give to others as you both rise higher. Make it a priority to fall in love with what you are doing with your life. Nothing in your life will ever bring the immense value of what this one goal will give you.”

Robinson’s thousands of collaborations have earned him a spot in Rolling Stone Magazine’s “100 Greatest of All Time” list in 2016 and 31st Drummer of All Time voted by music industry peers in 2024.

According to a news release, readers will discover the never-before-told story of the making of “We Are the World” and hear tales of creating music with Michael Jackson, Steve Winwood, George Benson, Rufus and Chaka Khan, David Foster, Daft Punk, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Brothers Johnson, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Ray Charles, Stevie Nicks, George Duke, Eric Clapton and Lady Gaga, plus a dictionary-sized list of other musicians and music leaders.

John "JR" Robinson performs on the drums for his livestream audience Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Peru. (Kyle Russell)

To view the entire interview or buy Robinson’s book, visit johnjrrobinson.com/kingofthegroove.