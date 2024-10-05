Engle Lane in Streator to present ‘Young Frankenstein’

Forrest Boes as Frederick Frankenstein and Robbie Malerk as the monster rehearse a scene during the "Young Frankenstein" musical at Engle Lane in Streator. (Photo provided by Abbie Lesman)

The cast of the “Young Frankenstein” musical at Engle Lane in Streator is looking forward to taking the stage Sunday and hearing laughs other than their own.

The Mel Brooks classic celebrating its 50th anniversary has had the cast in stitches, in more ways than one, in the past three months of preparation. They are looking forward to seeing how the show plays with an audience when it debuts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts.

“The laughs – that’s always one of the best parts,” said Emma Reel, who plays the role of Inga, portrayed by Teri Garr in the movie, about what she’s looking forward to the most.

“We know what’s making us laugh backstage, and we’re excited to feel that energy from the audience,” said Forrest Boes, who will play Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a role played by Gene Wilder in the movie.

Director Nik Frig said “Young Frankenstein” has been on his bucket list of shows to direct. He said the performance follows the movie pretty closely, and all the characters from the movie are in the show.

“Most of the movie is in the show,” Frig said. “There are added bits, of course, with music now. ... The iconic scenes are in there, bringing the monsters to life, ‘Putting on the Ritz,’ which is bigger and better than it was in the movie.”

Boes, Reel and Dylan Conmy, who plays the role of Igor, each said they are fans of the movie – to the extent that Reel and Boes said it was a favorite to watch growing up.

“I love the film,” Comny said. “I think the people who love the film are really going to love the musical.”

Frig said the show is “crazy technical,” with special effects on several scenes, big dance numbers and even an explosion.

“It’s a little more amped up,” Boes said, comparing Engle Lane’s show to the movie.

“Young Frankenstein” is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 11. General admission tickets are on sale online at englelane.org and by calling the box office at 815-672-3584. Box office hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The show contains adult humor and some adult situations.

“I’ve been watching it for three months,” Frig said. “I can’t wait to hear the audiences reactions to it.”

Cast

Dr. Frederick Frankenstein: Forrest Boes

The Monster: Robbie Malerk

Igor: Dylan Conmy

Inga: Emma Reel

Frau Blucher: Karen Lesman

Elizabeth Benning: Marlee Reel

Inspector Hans Kemp: Dan Schweizer

Ziggy: Karsen Gromm

The Hermit: Lucas Fraga

Dr. Victor Van Frankenstein: Bob Phillip

Ensemble: Chloe Clayton, Claire Brousseau, Emma Woulfe, Amber Miller, Georgia Darby, Jack Schuler, Jennifer Rexius, Kelly Lefler, Kenzie Bruce, Thomas Bickel, Jacob Roller, Bob Phillip, Karsen Gromm, Lucas Fraga

Production crew

Director: Nik Frig

Music director: Barb Frig

Choreographer: Becky Kpa

Stage manager: Olivia Granados

Stage crew: Joeylynn Arkels, Kim Freeman

Set construction: Mike Kreush, Nik Frig, Barb Frig, AJ Frig

Lighting design: Sarah Jo Breyne

Sound tech: Mark Fulkerson

Costumes: Marlee Reel

Rehearsal accompanist: Jane Stevenor