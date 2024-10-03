Fall into fun at these Kane County autumn events

October is that sweet spot where the weather is cozy enough to enjoy the outdoors without having to dress in layers just yet. From judging handmade scarecrows to cheering on dogs dressed in Halloween costumes, check out these fun fall happenings this month.

Now through Nov. 3, Fall Harvest, Kuipers Family Farm, 1N290 Watson Road in Maple Park

www.kuipersfamilyfarm.com

The Fall Harvest includes a variety of fun activities including a corn maze, jumping pillow and duck races. Be sure to stop by the farmstand for apple cider donuts, fall décor and other goodies. Or head over to the pumpkin farm and the apple orchard to pick your own produce. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Monday. Check the website for ticket prices and information to order tickets online.

Oct. 4-Nov., 1, LUMENAURA on Water Street in downtown Aurora www.yourvoice.aurora.il.us/lumenaura

From 6 to 8 p.m., visitors will be mesmerized by the City of Aurora’s first outdoor illuminated art experience. During this free event, follow a path featuring immersive light-and-sound-based installations, magical projection mapping and interactive street art. Be sure to stop by Oct. 11-13 for a festival weekend complete with live entertainment on the main stage. Visit the website for a complete listing of activities throughout the month.

The Pool, an interactive field of concentric circles that create a light landscape for visitors to run, walk, dance, jump and play across will be featured in Aurora's "Lumenaura" exhibit in October. (Photo courtesy of JR East)

Oct. 11-13, Scarecrow Fest in downtown St. Charles www.scarecrowfest.com

More than 110 handmade scarecrows will be showcased around St. Charles for visitors to view and vote on their favorites. Then head over to the Family Zone, which will feature fun for the whole family including festive photo ops, Scarecrow-to-Go and other family activities. Be sure to stop by the Autumn on the Fox Craft Show in Pottawatomie Park where over 100 crafters will display their wares. Scarecrow Fest hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

Oct. 19, Pumpkin Palooza, Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org

Celebrate the magic of fall during Pumpkin Palooza from 9-11 a.m. at Prisco Community Center. This festive, family-friendly event is packed with activities for all ages including pumpkin decorating, pumpkin-themed games and creative crafts. Come dressed in your Halloween costume for bonus fun. Registration is required for ages 3 and up. Cost is $12 for residents and $16 for nonresidents. Visit the website for more details.

Oct. 26, Halloween Hayday, Stephen Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road in Geneva www.genevaparks.org

Halloween Hayday offers a day packed with seasonal fun, including a costume contest, Mad Scientist, bounce houses, Halloween Egg “Haunt,” hayrides and more. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended. Admission is free for adults. Cost for ages 14 and under is $11 for residents and $13 for nonresidents in advance, or $13 for residents and $16 for nonresidents at the door.

Attendees dress up for Batavia Mainstreet's 2022 BatFest. The 2024 BatFest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Batavia.

Oct. 26, BatFest in downtown Batavia www.downtownbatavia.com

BatFest is Batavia’s annual Halloween-themed family event attracting over 2,500 ghouls of all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Practice saying “trick-or-treat” as participating downtown business hand out treats from 10 a.m. to noon. Other activities include a parade, pumpkin bowl, contests, stories and games.

Oct. 26, Howl O’Ween Dog Parade, Peck Farm, 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva www.genevaparks.org

Bring your dogs dressed in their best costume for this parade from 11 a.m. to noon at Peck Farm. Prizes will be awarded. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Spectators are welcome to cheer on these furry participants.

A group of decorated pugs inspect each other as they size up the competition during the Howl O' Ween Dog Parade Saturday October 22, 2022 at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

Oct. 26, Pumpkin Patch Pool Party, Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail Road in Aurora www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org

Take a dip from 5:30-7:30 p.m. during this night of water slides, an inflatable obstacle course, music and more. Admission to this new event includes a pumpkin, pumpkin decorating and refreshments. Cost is $13 for residents and $15 for nonresidents in advance, and $15 for residents and $17 for nonresidents day of event. Children under 2 are free but do need a ticket to enter.