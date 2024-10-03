5 Things to Do: Mad About Plaid, Lumberjack Show in Rock Falls, Autumn on Parade in Oregon this weekend

Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley? Here are five family-friendly events perfect for fall fun:

1. Mad About Plaid: This event will take place Friday, Oct. 4, in downtown Rock Falls and at the RB&W District Park at 201 E. Second St. Plaidurday falls on Oct. 4 this year, and Rock Falls Tourism officials said there is no better time for this global celebration of plaid as people unite to create a better world one stitch at a time. Residents are encouraged to wear their plaid and go to downtown Rock Falls to shop and dine. Many businesses will be offering specials for anyone who comes to their business wearing plaid. Organizers also are inviting everyone who is wearing plaid to come to the RB&W District Park at 7 p.m. for a group picture.

2. Rock Falls’ fourth annual Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest: The show and contest are Saturday, Oct. 5, at Selmi’s Family Farm, 1206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls. Lumberjack shows will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., lasting 30 minutes each. Bring your lawn chair, and enjoy one or all three shows. There will be an interactive lumberjack kids camp from 1:30 to 2 p.m. The annual beard contest will be at 2 p.m. Register for the beard contest by calling Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106 or emailing travel@visitrockfalls.com. There are five categories you can choose to enter – longest, fullest, best groomed, most unusual and crowd favorite. Zoli’s Woodcarving from Monroe, Wisconsin, will have live wood-carving demonstrations throughout the day at Selmi’s Family Farm. Admission is $8 for those who are 2 and older and includes the lumberjack shows, interactive lumberjack kids camp, the beard contest, Zoli’s Woodcarving demonstrations and all the fun activities at Selmi’s Family Farm. Hot apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies and other food will be for sale throughout the day.

3. Autumn on Parade: Oregon is ramping up to host thousands of visitors to celebrate the 53rd annual Autumn on Parade. The free, family-friendly festival is set for Oct. 5 and 6, with most events and activities taking place in and around downtown Oregon. A complete schedule of events can be found at AutumnOnParade.com. This year’s theme is “Whimsical Weekend.” The Harvest Time Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 from the corner of Adams and South Ninth streets. From the starting point, parade entrants will travel east to Route 2, then turn north and head to Route 64. They’ll turn west onto Route 64 and finish at the intersection with South 10th Street. The parade features an estimated 100 floats, musical acts, tumblers and lots of entertainment, and it is said to be the largest parade in northern Illinois. The market/craft fair will take place both Saturday and Sunday. The market/craft fair began in 1970 with only seven vendors; this year, there are more than 200.

4. Blessing of the Pets: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon, will host a pet blessing Sunday, Oct. 6, in observance of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Blessing of pets will begin about 11:30 a.m., immediately after the regular 10:30 a.m. service. Outdoor and drive-up blessings will be offered along the Peoria Avenue side of the church. If necessary, indoor blessings will be offered in the church fellowship hall on the lower level of the church. Entrance is along Peoria Avenue. Donations of pet food, towels and blankets for the Granny Rose Animal Shelter will be accepted. All leashed, well-behaved pets, along with their humans, are invited. If your pet can’t attend, you are welcome to bring a photo to be blessed. For more information, call 815-288-2151.

5. Dixon’s Scarecrow Festival: The annual Scarecrow Festival will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Dixon. More than 100 booths and activities will be offered on six city blocks, including crafters, pumpkin painting, street performers, games, doughnut-eating contests, a petting zoo, face-painting, flower pot decorating and pumpkin bowling. A map outlining the major activities will be posted at discoverdixon.com the week before the event. Pumpkin race “cars” will battle to be named the fastest racer down Hennepin Avenue as the annual Pumpkin Derby returns at 1 p.m. between First and Second streets. Go to discoverdixon.com/pumpkin-derby for rules, more information and to register in advance. For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, stores and downtown shops will be running specials and sales. The Dixon Municipal Band will perform along the riverfront, and food trucks will be located throughout the festival grounds. Creativity also will be on display, as scarecrows decorated by local businesses and organizations will be seen throughout the festival and beyond in the downtown area. Go to discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361 for more information.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.