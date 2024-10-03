5 Things to Do: Cider Fest with McHenry History Museum and Fall-a-Palooza in Cary

The McHenry County Historical Society will hold its annual Cider Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2024 at the McHenry County Historical Museum in Union. (Provided by McHenry County Historical Society)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Planes and puppies: Come to Galt Airport in Wonder Lake for this year’s Planes and Puppies event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 5112 Greenwood Road. Fly the skies in free airplane rides for children ages 8 to 17, meet adoptable dogs from K9S4U Dog Rescue and bring your own dog to enjoy the free event at the airport. Stuff a plane with donation supplies for the dog rescue, view model RC planes and enjoy flight simulators, games and a food truck. More information on Galt Airport’s Plane and Puppies can be found here: bit.ly/PlanesandPuppies2024.

Walk for mental health: Join the National Alliance on Mental Illness McHenry County for the NAMIWalks from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Veteran Acres Park in Crystal Lake, located at 431 N. Walkup Road. Walk one mile with fellow participants and check out a family festival and resource fair with music, snacks and a raffle. The free event aims to raise $75,000 to support NAMI’s mission of providing free mental health services. Find more details on NAMIWalks and register here: namimch.org/namiwalks-mchenry-county.

Fall-a-palooza: Enjoy a day of fall fun during the Cary Park District’s Fall-a-Palooza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park, located at 503 Mildred Ave. The event will have an array of autumn activities including hayrides, a pumpkin patch, pony rides, crafts, games and a trick-or-treat trail. Meet and feed a variety of animals at the petting zoo while a DJ plays music. Fill up on treats offered by food trucks Taco Chicas, My Funnel Truck and Sweets in Heaven. Entrance fees are $13 ages 3 and older, $9 ages 1-2 and free for adults and children under 1 year old. Find more about Cary’s Fall-a-Palooza here: facebook.com/CaryParkDistrict.

Cider fest: The McHenry County History Museum is hosting its 47th annual Cider Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum located at 6422 Main St., Union. Step back in time with skilled artisans, interactive barn-raising demonstrations, a fall mum sale, a vintage history book sale, childrens’ activities and a magic show. Enjoy hot cider, cider donuts, caramel apples and other treats from Morke’s Chocolates and Lincoln Land Kettle Corn. View an antique tractor show and tour the 1843 Gannon family log cabin and the 1895 West Harmony school. Show off your baking skills at the apple bake-off contest. Check out more details about McHenry County Historical Museum’s Cider Fest here: mchenrycountyhistory.org/2024-cider-fest.

Pack the Point: Gather with McHenry Community High School alumni as they celebrate 100 years from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miller Point Park, located at 1202 Riverside Drive. The parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park and continue down North Green Street followed by a rally and coronation. Enjoy live music from DJ Rocco Z. and 90s alternative band Forever Flannel plus plenty of food trucks. More information can be found at the high school’s website: dist156.org/page/homecoming-2024.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.