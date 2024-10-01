Woodstock Opera House October events, from ‘Rocky Horror’ to Yakov Smirnoff to Fleetwood Mac tribute band

Woodstock Opera House has announced its first month of shows following the completion of its renovation project, featuring a mix of entertainment that includes Joe Diamond, Yakov Smirnoff, Halloween adventures and more. (Graphic provided by Woodstock Opera House)

The KAIA Quartet: A Celebration of Latin American Women - noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: In collaboration with Chamber Music on the Fox, the Woodstock Opera House presents a performance honoring the rich legacy of Latin American women featuring compositions from women from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela. Experience Latin music through the lens of these talented musicians.

Yakov Smirnoff - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13: Comedy legend Yakov Smirnoff brings his story and comedy to Woodstock. After escaping the Soviet Union in 1977, Smirnoff turned his American dream into reality, becoming a household name in comedy.

Second Hand News: Fleetwood Mac Tribute - 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18: This Chicago-based tribute band, made up of veteran musicians, delivers spot-on vocal harmonies and performances that will transport you back to the heyday of Mick Fleetwood and his band.

The Premiere Robin Williams Tribute Show - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: David Born channels the spirit of the late Robin Williams in this award-winning tribute show. With over 20 years of performances in casinos, theaters and cruise ships, Born’s portrayal is so uncanny that you’ll feel as if Williams is back on stage.

Joe Diamond: Halloween at the Opera House - 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25: Joe Diamond returns to his hometown theater with a brand new Halloween show. McHenry County’s favorite “mystic” will leave you in awe. VIP ticket holders can join an exclusive ghost tour of the theater after the show.

Rocky Horror Picture Show - 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Join the opera house’s annual screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show. Dress in your best costume and enjoy this cult classic on the big screen.

Paranormal Adventure at the Opera House - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31: Explore the haunted history of the Woodstock Opera House by flashlight this Halloween.