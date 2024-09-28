Views, chews and brews along the Mississippi River in northwest Illinois

Riverview Lodge kitchen manager Scott Miller is the architect of a menu of sandwiches, pizzas, salads and choice cuts of meat at his restaurant not far from the Mississippi River betweeen Thomson and Savanna. (Cody Cutter)

When they’re traveling Illinois’ Great River Road, locals and tourists like to keep their eyes peeled for all the river views along the Mighty Mississippi.

But when they find themselves a bit off the beaten path between Savanna and Thomson, and they’re hungry, it’s the Riverview they look for.

About a mile west of state Route 84/Great River Road, Riverview Lodge serves up dishes and drinks for both the adventurous and foodies alike. It should be easy to remember where it’s at — just remember its name; that’ll tell you the road its on and the nearby riverfront subdivision its named for — the one with the river views.

Scott Miller is in charge of the kitchen, leading his cooks in the task of preparing meals for patrons with a wide variety of favorite foods, everything from pizza to prime rib, salads to sandwiches and a lot more.

Diners inside the Riverview Lodge near Thomson, along the Mississippi River. (Cody Cutter)

Miller donned his apron at other restaurants in Carroll County before coming to Riverview last year to work for his friend and owner Jay Legel. When it comes to the menu, Miller gives frozen food the cold shoulder.

“Fresh is the way to go,” he said. “Everything is fresh and homemade. I make it all. I make the salads from scratch and all of the soups, hand-dip all of the chicken breasts, cut our own rib-eyes, make our own prime rib. We don’t do anything frozen.”

The restaurant’s signature sandwiches are the Jersey Jays, all designed by Miller and named after his boss. They consist of a choice of roast beef, Italian sausage or chicken, topped with green peppers, onions and sautéed mushrooms, and smothered in Swiss cheese and served on a hoagie bun; chicken varieties are teriyaki, barbecue and buffalo. The sandwiches are about eight inches long and weigh around a pound.

”We used to sell a lot of Italian beef, so we threw in some sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and some Swiss cheese over the top,” Miller said. “We got into that, and then thought: Why don’t we do that with chicken? So we have teriyaki chicken, buffalo chicken and barbecue chicken all done the same way.”

Chicken sandwiches also are popular; they are about the same size as a Jay and come grilled or breaded and deep fried. The pork tenderloins are just as big, and the BLT sandwich is a double-decker. Those, and just about anything else on the menu, carry some weight and look as good as they taste.

”Presentation is everything. You really want it to stand out” — and all while keeping prices within reason, Miller said.

All dinners come with a trip to a salad bar and pizzas come in thin or hand-tossed crusts, with the usual gamut of toppings available, as well as specialty supreme, chicken bacon ranch, buffalo chicken, garden and bacon cheeseburger.

Riverview Lodge pizzas come in thin or hand-tossed crusts, with the usual gamut of toppings available, as well as specialty supreme, chicken bacon ranch, buffalo chicken, garden and bacon cheeseburger. (Photo provided by Riverview Lodge)

For those who’ve settled the debate about whether pineapple belongs on a pizza, that’s a topping option as well. Riverview’s chicken fingers are served with its own blend of house sauce, named after Miller’s granddaughter, Jaycee.

Daily specials are also offered: tacos on Monday, pastas on Thursday and seafood on Friday. Periodic specials include a prime rib and the southern Illinois favorite horseshoe (Texas toast topped with fries, hamburger or chicken and covered in cheese sauce). Featured items and specials can be found at its Facebook group, “The Riverview Lodge specials,” well as its Facebook page; find “The Riverview Lodge Inc.”

Prime rib and shrimp dinner at Riverview Lodge. (Photo provided by Riverview Lodge. )

The food isn’t the only thing that’ll make you feel at home at Riverview. The atmosphere “feels homey,” Miller said.

“It feels comfortable with comfort food. Most people know each other, for the most part. It’s a nice place to hang out. It’s not too high class, not too low class, it’s your everyday people.

”It’s rustic, kind of like a log cabin in here,” Miller said.

The bar and restaurant is just one part of the Riverview experience: There’s also a campground and a bed-and-breakfast, both of which are good fits for travelers and tourists exploring the Great River Road and the river it’s named for.

It’s nice that the place is “out in the middle of nowhere,” Miller said, with plenty of fishing and boating opportunities nearby along the river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains the Big Slough Recreation Area boat launch one mile north of the restaurant, as well as Thomson Causeway Recreation Area three miles south.

”It’s a beautiful area right here along the river,” Miller said. “There’s all kinds of river sports to do and a lot of parks to visit, too. There’s so much to do here. There’s some kind of sport that’s going on every season, and the change in the seasons can feel real cool when you’re around here. There’s just a lot to offer.”

River travelers have made the place a stop on their vacation itineraries, and locals love it, too. As Miller likes to say, “You can come in like a stranger, and they’ll treat you like you’ve been here 20 years.”

”The community’s cool, and everybody gets along. It’s one of those tight-knit communities where everybody’s friendly. It’s a great place.”

Riverview Lodge, 5403 Riverview Road, north of Thomson, is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The kitchen opens at 4 p.m. each day.

Find “The Riverview Lodge specials” on Facebook or call 815-273-0289 for more information.