Music, holiday fun highlight The Forge: Lemont Quarries upcoming events

The Forge: Lemont Quarries has a fun-filled holiday lineup that features Halloween fun, live music, holiday crafts and more.

Party like its 1999 as Run Forrest Run brings rocking 90s music to the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The cover band not only plays some of the decade’s biggest hits, but will take audiences back to the decade that defined a generation. For more information, visit RUN FORREST RUN: The Ultimate ‘90s Band.

The entire family will enjoy Halloween fun at the family-friendly Monster Mash Carnival Friday, Oct. 11- Sunday, Oct. 13. The event will feature carnival rides, live music, trick-or-treating, adventure activities, hayrides and fall food and beverages. Purchase a wristband in advance and save 40%. The hours vary by date. Visit The Forge Monster Mash Carnival for more information.

As the calendar flips to November, the holiday fun continues. The Forge Trail Run Festival begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will challenge participants to a late fall trail run adventure, which includes a 4-mile run, as well as 10K, half marathon and 30k events. The primary challenge of these races is the varying terrains throughout the trail systems around and within The Forge: Lemont Quarries. These runs are moderately challenging for experienced trail runners and more difficult for runners with less experience on trail. For more information, visit The Forge Trail Run Festival.

Get into the holiday spirit with the Forge Nature Series Buckthorn Wreath Making at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. According to The Forge, buckthorn is one of the area’s most invasive shrubs. Guests will turn destructive plants into festive art by decorating a pre-shaped rustic wreath. For more information, visit Forge Nature Series: Buckthorn Wreath Making.

Enjoy a guided night hike at Hootin’ & Hot Chocolate at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The hike, which will be led by a naturalist, will include a search for owls, as November to February is the best time to see them. During the 2-mile hike on natural and paved surfaces, the leader will discuss owl species and their adaptations. Hot chocolate will keep everyone warm. For more information, visit Forge Nature Series: Hootin’ & Hot Chocolate.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries is located at 227 Heritage Quarries Drive, Lemont. For more information about other events, adventures and activities at the park, visit forgeparks.com.