Fall activities set in Ottawa over the weekend

Elijah Zoelzer takes a ride on a mechanical bull during the 2023 Scarecrow Festival in Ottawa. The mechanical bull will be back Saturday and Sunday for the Scarecrow Festival and the Fall Fest. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Ottawa has flipped the switch from summer to fall, and it will be visually recognizable over the weekend as the community will host the Scarecrow Festival on Saturday and celebrate Fall Fest on Sunday.

Scarecrow Festival

The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ottawa, featuring scarecrow entries on display for the annual contest.

A chili cook-off is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday on Washington Square. Competing chili will be tasted by a panel of judges, and a winner will be crowned at 2 p.m. After the judging, chili will be available for sale by the cupful, with all proceeds to benefit the Community Food Basket of Ottawa. The cost is $10 to compete and $5 to eat. The winning prize is $100. Register to compete at https://www.infinitypremierinnovations.com/

Entertainment will be provided from 10 a.m. to noon by Coffee Creek Bluegrass and from noon to 3 p.m. by The Midnight Sun on Washington Square. Scott Lee Rock will perform from noon to 2 p.m. at the Jordan block. The Wizard of Sorts, Edd Fairman, will perform tricks throughout the day.

More than 60 vendors and food trucks will be on hand. Other activities include a kids train, pumpkin painting, a stilt walker and a juggler, a mechanical bull, crafts and an obstacle course.

A hoedown with line dancing starts at 4 p.m.

Fall Fest and Parade

The parade is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m., followed by vendors from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday downtown.

The Jesse White Tumblers will perform on Court Street immediately after the parade. Music will be provided by Outer Limits Band. There will be a magician, circus performers, a mechanical bull, the mini train, face-painting, balloon artists and six free crafts for children. There also will be a variety of food trucks.