New coffee shop opens in Streator

Zoila’s Coffee Roastery, 601 E. Main St., opened Friday for the first time. Its regular hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Derek Barichello)

A new coffee shop has opened in downtown Streator.

Zoila’s Coffee Roastery, 601 E. Main St., opened Friday for the first time. Its regular hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The menu includes coffee, hot and iced lattes, lemon shakeups and other items. A grand opening event is planned in the future.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/ZoilasCoffee for more information.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.