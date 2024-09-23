Comedian Nurse Blake brings Shock Advised Tour to Rialto Square Theatre in November

Comedian Nurse Blake is bringing his Shock Advised Tour to downtown Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Monday, Nov. 11. (Rialto Square Theatre)

Comedian Nurse Blake is bringing his Shock Advised Tour to downtown Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Monday, Nov. 11.

According to a news release, Nurse Blake is a nurse, creator, advocate, touring comedian and more. From nursing school to the bedsides of patients, Nurse Blake uses his unique experiences for a fun-filled comedy event that celebrates the hard work of health care providers.

Nurse Blake shares his personal narrative with remarkable candor, embodying transparency and courage. He began creating Facebook videos as a way to de-stress and share his nursing experience in a comedic way. Fans worldwide know Nurse Blake from his viral videos and now he takes his comedy to the stages around the world bringing nurses together through his humor and inspiration, according to the release.

For more information on Nurse Blake’s endeavors and his current tour schedule, visit nurseblake.com.

Ticket prices start at $35.

Rialto Square Theatre is located at 15 E. Van Buren St., Joliet. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

