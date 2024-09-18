Woodstock Art Fair on the Square happening Sept. 21-22

Woodstock Art on the Square is Sept. 21-22, 2024 in Woodstock's historic downtown Square. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Browse the original work of 75 artists and artisans at Woodstock Art Fair on the Square in downtown Woodstock Sept. 21-22.

The free, family-friendly event offers a live painting class, Kids Art Zone, where kids can play art fest Bingo, spin art, sand sculpture, coloring, drawing, face painting and more, as well as live music. Relax at one of downtown Woodstock’s restaurants and cafe, which will be open throughout the art fair. Guests can enter to win a $100 art fest gift card to spend at the festival.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Artwork includes drawings, oil paintings, mixed media, acrylic paintings, jewelry, leather goods, fiber, ceramics and more.

Admission is free, there is plenty of free parking, and the festival grounds are wheel-friendly with access for wheelchairs and strollers. Attendees are invited to bring their gently used art to the festival where it will be donated to the Chicago Furniture Bank, a nonprofit that distributes furnishings and art to those leaving shelters and moving into permanent housing.

For more information and a map of the vendors, visit amdurproductions.com/event/woodstock-art-fair-on-the-square.