Grundy County ready for its 75th annual Corn Festival

Grundy County Corn Festival Queen Tessa Brooks and runners-up Mayday Matthews and Macy Shell ride along Liberty Street during the 2023 festival parade. (Michael Urbanec)

Pickleball, pumpkin decorating, pony rides and a petting zoo are just a few of the festivities available late this month as a time-honored tradition in Grundy County returns for a banner year.

This year’s Grundy County Corn Festival, which for 75 years has been the event to usher in autumn, is taking place over five days, from Wednesday, Sept. 25, to Sunday, Sept. 29.

Roberta Bailey, who serves as the festival’s office manager, said many of the tried and true traditional activities from prior festivals are returning this year. There will also be a few new twists in the mix.

“We’re going to have two new kids shows that have never been here before,” Bailey said. “There’s the Amazing Clark Entertainment, and he’s a musician; and the other one is the Incredible Bats, which is an animal show.”

Morris Mayor Chris Brown purchases button number 2024, the first sold for this year for the Grundy County Corn Festival from board members John Sparrow, Cindie Hunt and Jim Maskel (Photo provided by Grundy County Corn Festival)

Longtime visitors to the festival might notice a few logistical changes, such as the beer tent, which is being relocated to the corner of Wauponsee Street and Illinois Avenue, one block up from its prior spot.

Another change this year: Visitors who wish to eat, drink and take in live entertainment will have more seating opportunities, with outdoor picnic areas added near the beer tent.

“People will be able to listen to the band without having to actually be in the beer tent,” Bailey said.

A number of marquee events are planned for the festival, including the venerable Grundy County Corn Festival parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Illinois State University band will be a part of this year’s parade.

Bailey confirmed the parade route will continue its southbound trajectory after a favorable reception.

“People seem to like it, and it works better that way, compared to the previous way,” she said.

Another festival favorite – fireworks – is also on the docket this year, with the lighted display set to go off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stratton Park.

A sampling of some of the other scheduled festivities this year include the daily petting zoo and pony rides at Franklin and Main streets; the First Presbyterian Church chili supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; the First Presbyterian Church ham and bean dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; the craft and flea market at the Grundy County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and the pie eating contest at the Jackson Street stage at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tractor drivers prepare for their turn heading down Liberty Street during the 2023 Grundy County Corn Festival parade. (Michael Urbanec)

Bailey said the festival has maintained its durability over the decades because it stays true to its community-focused mission, while making modifications over time.

“It’s varied from two days, three days, five days, seven days, and back and forth, which you can see when you look at the buttons from each year,” she said. “But we’ve pretty much settled into the five days. That’s worked well.”

The festival might take place over a small sliver of the annual calendar, but Bailey said the board members overseeing the planning and logistics spend most of the year lining up entertainment and collaborating with vendors and exhibitors.

“The board gets together and does a rehash the week after the festival to go over what went wrong and what went right,” Bailey said. “They pretty much take November and December off. But in January, they’re usually back at it, going over ideas and to start looking at new bands and things like that.”

With all of the pieces of the puzzle for this year’s festival in place, Bailey said organizers have their eyes on the forecast, which looks favorable.

“We’re praying for no rain – or at least not much rain,” Bailey said, noting the dry conditions of the past month. “I know we need rain, but we don’t want a gully washer.”

To view a full itinerary of this year’s festival program, visit cornfestival.org. Visitors also will have an opportunity to download an app.