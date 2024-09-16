Emagine Batavia to celebrate National Batman Day with film screenings

Emagine Batavia is celebrating National Batman Day Saturday, Sept. 21 by hosting back-to-back showings of the films from “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

Tickets to all three films and a concession deal are $25.

The Batman Day Package includes tickets to each of the films, “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” and “Dark Knight Rises,” an 85-ounce popcorn tub and small drink that can be refilled for no additional cost throughout the day.

“BATMAN BEGINS” (2005)

After witnessing his parent’s death, Bruce learns the art of fighting to confront injustice. When he returns to Gotham as Batman, he must stop a secret society that intends to destroy the city. Rated PG-13

“THE DARK KNIGHT” (2008)

When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice. Rated PG-13

“THE DARK KNIGHT RISES” (2012)

Eight years after the Joker’s reign of chaos, Batman is coerced out of exile with the assistance of the mysterious Selina Kyle in order to defend Gotham City from the vicious guerrilla terrorist Bane. Rated PG-13

“Batman Begins” will start at 1 p.m., followed by “The Dark Knight” at 4 p.m. and wrapping up with “The Dark Knight Rises” at 7:15 p.m.

Emagine Batavia is located at 550 N. Randall Road.

Tickets are not available for purchase online and must be bought at the box office. Single movie tickets are not available. For more information, visit emagine-entertainment.com.