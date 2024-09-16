Country superstars Lonestar to perform in Dixon Thursday

The exterior of The Historic Dixon Theatre, seen from its front entrance at 114 S. Galena Ave, Dixon. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Tickets are still available, but going fast, for county band Lonestar’s show at The Dixon Historic Theatre Thursday, Sept. 19.

Lonestar has been performing for 30 years, and had a Billboard Top 100 Hit in 2000 with “Amazed,” as well as other hits “I’m Already There,” “My Front Porch Looking In” and more, including ten Top 10 singles. To celebrate that achievement, the band re-recorded their number one hits on the album “TEN to 1.”

Lonestar’s latest release, “Iconic, Vol. 1,” pays tribute to female singers, with covers of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” Pink’s “Try,” Lauper’s “Time After Time,” Eurythmics’ “Here Comes the Rain Again” and Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun,” among others.

“We thought it would be great to bring them out to The Dixon because many concert attendees loved Lonestar when they were younger and are now adults. Lonestar had many huge hits and are still making new albums today,” said Darren Mangler, executive director of The Dixon.

Mangler said that the band is selling out large venues across the country, and The Dixon is a smaller venue than they have been playing.

“They have decided to come to The Dixon to perform for our community even though we are a smaller venue than what they are used to. We’re very grateful but we also know that once they play here, they’ll love it. We want to keep growing and taking steps to become a must-go destination for the area and Lonestar helps us towards that goal,” he said.

Tickets are still available but going fast, Mangler said.

Prices start at $49. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://dixontheatre.com/event/lonestar.

The theatre is located at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon.