Taco Throwdown Festival is Sept. 27 in Rock Falls

A ZOWA wrestling event is pictured Aug. 13, 2022, at the Carroll County Fair in Milledgeville. ZOWA wrestlers will take to the ring Sept. 27 at the Taco Throwdown Festival in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism’s newest event, the Taco Throwdown Festival, will be from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls.

Part of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, the Taco Throwdown Festival will include a friendly competition between food vendors to see who has the “Best Taco” as selected by those attending the festival. Attendees will buy a $2 sample taco from each participating vendor then vote for their favorite. The vendor with the most votes will win $100 cash, a trophy and bragging rights.

How about a taco-eating contest? Ten participants will compete to see who can be the first to eat 20 tacos. The contest will begin at 6 p.m. Those wishing to enter the contest can sign up at Rock Falls Tourism, 603 W. 10th St. Entry fee is $20. The winner will get $100 cash and a trophy.

ZOWA Live wrestling will be bringing their ring and Lucha Libres. This will be the first live outdoor wrestling match at the RB&W District. The bell rings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ringside seating will be available at $10 each seat per show. Limited seats are available. Reserve your ringside seats at Rock Falls Tourism’s office.

From 8 to 10 p.m., Pelon’s Music DJ will play tunes to get the crowd up and dancing on the RB&W District dance floor.

Businesses, nonprofit organizations and craft booths also will be set up. If you are interested in being a vendor, call Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106.