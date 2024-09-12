Taco Throwdown Festival is Sept. 27 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism’s newest event, the Taco Throwdown Festival, will be from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls.
Part of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, the Taco Throwdown Festival will include a friendly competition between food vendors to see who has the “Best Taco” as selected by those attending the festival. Attendees will buy a $2 sample taco from each participating vendor then vote for their favorite. The vendor with the most votes will win $100 cash, a trophy and bragging rights.
How about a taco-eating contest? Ten participants will compete to see who can be the first to eat 20 tacos. The contest will begin at 6 p.m. Those wishing to enter the contest can sign up at Rock Falls Tourism, 603 W. 10th St. Entry fee is $20. The winner will get $100 cash and a trophy.
ZOWA Live wrestling will be bringing their ring and Lucha Libres. This will be the first live outdoor wrestling match at the RB&W District. The bell rings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ringside seating will be available at $10 each seat per show. Limited seats are available. Reserve your ringside seats at Rock Falls Tourism’s office.
From 8 to 10 p.m., Pelon’s Music DJ will play tunes to get the crowd up and dancing on the RB&W District dance floor.
Businesses, nonprofit organizations and craft booths also will be set up. If you are interested in being a vendor, call Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106.