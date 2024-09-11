5 Things to Do: Jalopy Fest, Mom Prom Fundraiser and more in Kendall County

Ryan Schmitt blows fire from the exhaust of his 1955 Oldsmobile as Addy Source sits on the passenger-side window during a previous Jalopy Fest at the Grundy County Speedway in Morris. The 15th annual Jalopy Fest will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Illinois Route 71, Yorkville. (Eric Ginnard)

Things to do in Kendall County:

1. 2024 Mom Prom Fundraiser: From 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, the 2024 Mom Prom Fundraiser will take place at Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. The event will include dinner, dancing, photo ops, raffle opportunities and a silent auction. The event is for all women ages 21 and older. Attendees should wear their favorite decade’s prom attire, and need not be a mom to attend. General admission costs $65. Proceeds will go to My Daughter’s Dress Boutique’s hardship program that lets qualified individuals get their special occasion items for free. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/39w8bhwb.

2. Jalopy Fest: From Friday to Saturday, Sept. 13 to 14, the 15th annual Jalopy Fest will rev up at Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Illinois Route 71, Yorkville. The event opens to spectators at noon Friday for a swap meet, music and pre-party, and kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday for a full lineup of events. It offers a Hot Rod and Custom Car, Truck and Van Show, live music, a pin-up contest, Jalopy Jaunt Dirt Drag Cars, swap meet, vendors, food, beer and camping. Friday evening will be a Hawaiian Luau Night. For more information, visit jalopyfest1.com.

3. Widows Harvest 2024: On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, Widows Harvest, a music and camping festival, will return to PNA Youth Camp, 10701 River Road, Plano. The festival will feature live roots music from the Chicago area, free camping and parking, food vendors, bonfires, art raffle and more. Just a few of the featured artists include Aaron Kelly Band, Meg and the Wheelers and Clifton Roy and Friends. Weekend tickets cost $100 when prepaid, and one-day tickets range from $50 to $55, depending on the day chosen. Those younger than 21 must be accompanied by an adult. Children ages 13 and younger get in free, and attendees ages 13 to 19 are charged $10 at the gate. Camping and lodging upgrades are available. For information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/3s38b3f9 or hkpp.ticketspice.com/widows-harvest-2024.

4. Haunted House Class: Arts on Fire Studio in Plano will conduct a class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in which participants paint a light-up haunted house. Acrylic paint will be applied, so the piece can be taken home immediately. A clip-in light kit with a red bulb will be provided to illuminate the interior. A $25 haunted house deposit fee and an additional $10 painter fee are charged. Another Haunted House Class is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Arts on Fire is located at 217 E. South St. For information, visit artsonfireplano.com/events/haunted-house-class-5.

5. Farnsworth Fall Festival: From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, the Farnsworth Fall Festival will take place at the Edith Farnsworth House, 14520 River Road, Plano. There will be family activities and food available. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 15. More details will be released as the date draws closer. The property’s landmark home was designed by famed architect Mies van der Rohe. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/3xt4t45d.

