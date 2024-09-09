Beer, Bands and Barns serves up music, brews and local history Sept. 21 in Montgomery

The grounds of the Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm will be filled with live music and plenty of beer Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Beer, Bands and Barns outdoor festival. (The Conservation Foundation )

The grounds of the Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm will be filled with live music and plenty of beer Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Beer, Bands and Barns outdoor festival.

The event, which takes place at the farm, 2550 Dickson Road, Montgomery, is from 3-9 p.m.

Guests can bring their own chairs, or sit on one of the red rockers set up around the farm to enjoy musical acts Jason Hubbard, The Telltale Hearts and the Ron Porter Band. The libations tent is where the beer and wines will be set up, and food will be available from the Burritoville Food Truck and Stray Dog Food Truck. Top it all off with a cool treat from Scoops Ice Cream Truck.

Hubbard kicks off the music at 3 p.m., followed by The Telltale Hearts at 5 p.m. and the Ron Porter Band at 7 p.m.

Parking and admission are free, and the event will be held rain or shine.

The Conservation Foundation is one of the region’s oldest and largest not-for-profit land and watershed conservation organizations, with more than 6,000 members. Founded in 1972, The Conservation Foundation has helped preserve more than 36,000 acres of open space, restored and cleaned miles of rivers and streams and educated thousands of kids by engaging them in nature and the outdoors, according to a news release.

Find out more at theconservationfoundation.org.